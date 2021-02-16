North Platte City Council to discuss TIF guidelines

Telegraph staff reports
North Platte City Council members will review tax increment financing guidelines and discuss the “missing middle housing” concept at a nonvoting work session Thursday.
The special meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
Mike Jacobson, chairman of the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority, will review guidelines for using TIF set under state laws.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark also will give a presentation on “missing middle housing,” which refers to “walkable neighborhoods” with a relative lack of compatible multifamily housing options alongside single-family homes.
