 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte City Council to discuss TIF guidelines
0 comments

North Platte City Council to discuss TIF guidelines

  • 0
North Platte City Hall

North Platte City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

North Platte City Council members will review tax increment financing guidelines and discuss the “missing middle housing” concept at a nonvoting work session Thursday.

The special meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

Mike Jacobson, chairman of the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority, will review guidelines for using TIF set under state laws.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark also will give a presentation on “missing middle housing,” which refers to “walkable neighborhoods” with a relative lack of compatible multifamily housing options alongside single-family homes.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News