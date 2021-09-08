 Skip to main content
North Platte City Council to finalize budget Thursday
North Platte City Council to finalize budget Thursday

North Platte City Council members will finish work on the city’s 2021-22 budget at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

The council will take a final vote on the proposed $136.7 million budget for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1. No members of the public spoke at the document’s formal public hearing Tuesday.

In other business, council members will vote on setting 2021-22 property tax, water and wastewater rates and the new fiscal year’s salary schedule for city employees.

The city’s property tax request would remain unchanged at just under $7.17 million. Its property tax rate would decline from 44.3 cents to 44.2 cents per $100 of taxable value.

Thursday’s agenda also includes a resolution allowing the city to claim its maximum possible 3.5% increase in 2021-22 spending authority under state budget lids.

Residents can watch the council meeting via cable Channel 180 on Spectrum (Charter Communications) or the city’s YouTube channel.

To access the latter, visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

