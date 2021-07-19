North Platte City Council to get first look at 2021-22 budget

North Platte City Council members will take their first look at 2021-22 budget figures during a nonvoting “work session” preceding Tuesday’s regular meeting.

After gathering at 4:30 p.m. for the initial budget review, the council faces a light agenda for the 5:30 p.m. regular session in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Revenue forecasts are still being put together for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, but council members can ask questions about individual departments’ spending requests, said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.

The council’s formal budget work typically is done in August, with a public hearing at the first regular meeting in September and a final vote at a special meeting two days later.

When their voting session begins, council members will hold second-round debate on a rezoning ordinance meant to enable a 100-unit-plus housing development east of South Bicentennial Avenue and north of Philip Avenue.

Council members gave 7-0 initial approval July 6 to rezoning the northern two-thirds of DDM Land Management LLC’s 43.13-acre tract to R-3 residential. The southern one-third would retain I-1 light industrial zoning.