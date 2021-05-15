North Platte City Council to have 2nd-round debate on mall EEA designation, discuss TIF for site

Both TIF and the EEA tax would expire sooner if they collect their respective amounts faster. TIF’s aid, as always, would come from property taxes generated by increases in the project’s taxable value.

Rev’s formal redevelopment plan envisions four project stages over the next three years:

» Phase 1 would renovate much of the main mall’s south half, envisioned as the site of a new Dunham’s Sports store.

Ashley HomeStore would remain on the main mall’s southwest end, with the existing six-plex movie theater — now set to be remodeled and reopened by fall as Golden Ticket Cinemas — staying on the southeast.

Several existing main-mall businesses between Ashley and the current main entrance would temporarily move to vacant spaces on the mall’s north end.

The $1 million QGF loan will help pay for upgrading the mall’s exterior to attract new tenants, Works has said. It would be forgiven if Rev finishes at least $30 million in new development within three years.

» Phase 2 would tear down three of the four outbuildings and begin work on up to 11 new ones, led by a four-story apartment-commercial building where Nebraskaland Tire & Service now sits.