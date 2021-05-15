North Platte City Council to have 2nd-round debate on mall EEA designation, discuss TIF for site

After prevailing in an initial trio of critical votes two weeks ago, Platte River Mall’s $75 million redevelopment plan faces a second set of three vital votes at Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., includes a public hearing and a single council vote on whether to approve tax increment financing for the project and a temporary 1.95% “enhanced employment area” tax confined to the 28-acre mall area.
Before the hearing, council members will consider approval of Rev Development LLC’s final subdivision plat and hold second-round debate on an ordinance to enable the EEA tax.
That ordinance won first-round approval May 4, after 41 people testified in favor of Rev’s plans to transform the mall and council opponents lost a 4-3 vote to table the EEA ordinance.
The council’s official vote advancing the ordinance was 5-2, but Councilman Mark Woods later said he mistakenly pressed his “yes” button. Woods and colleagues Ed Rieker and Donna Tryon had voted to table.
The May 4 meeting also included unanimous 7-0 council votes for a $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan toward the project and final approval of an ordinance consolidating the mall’s zoning.
Councilman Ty Lucas recused himself from those votes because NebraskaLand National Bank, where he is a vice president, is one of the project’s lenders. Lucas is expected to do likewise Tuesday.
Should all three mall-related votes win support, Rev partners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez likely would face just one more council vote before they could start reworking the declining 1972 mall.
That would come June 1 with a third and final vote on the EEA tax’s enabling ordinance, unless council members should decide Tuesday to waive that last vote.
The $74.95 million project, expected to add up to 620 jobs, would gradually reconfigure most of the 241,000-square-foot main mall into an outward-facing “strip mall.”
That would include thorough updates to the main mall’s aging infrastructure and the massive parking lot that hasn’t seen any repaving since 2005.
Target, Hy-Vee, Old Navy, TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, a local microbrewery and several fast-food and casual-dining chains are among possible tenants Rev has been recruiting, Works has said.
To help recover infrastructure costs, Rev’s redevelopment plan seeks $8.12 million in TIF aid over up to 15 years and $7.51 million from the EEA tax on taxable mall purchases over up to 20 years.
Existing and future mall businesses would collect the EEA tax starting Jan. 1, 2022, on top of the state’s 5.5% and city’s 1.5% sales taxes. Goods with sales-tax exemptions, like groceries, wouldn’t face the EEA tax.
Both TIF and the EEA tax would expire sooner if they collect their respective amounts faster. TIF’s aid, as always, would come from property taxes generated by increases in the project’s taxable value.
Rev’s formal redevelopment plan envisions four project stages over the next three years:
» Phase 1 would renovate much of the main mall’s south half, envisioned as the site of a new Dunham’s Sports store.
Ashley HomeStore would remain on the main mall’s southwest end, with the existing six-plex movie theater — now set to be remodeled and reopened by fall as Golden Ticket Cinemas — staying on the southeast.
Several existing main-mall businesses between Ashley and the current main entrance would temporarily move to vacant spaces on the mall’s north end.
The $1 million QGF loan will help pay for upgrading the mall’s exterior to attract new tenants, Works has said. It would be forgiven if Rev finishes at least $30 million in new development within three years.
» Phase 2 would tear down three of the four outbuildings and begin work on up to 11 new ones, led by a four-story apartment-commercial building where Nebraskaland Tire & Service now sits.
Verizon Wireless would remain in place at the corner of South Dewey Street and Philip Avenue. The former Mann Theatres 3 building, later Aaron’s, is separately owned and isn’t included in the project.
Six lots along Dewey would be prepared in this phase, primarily for restaurants and fast-food outlets. Construction would depend on selling those lots to third parties.
They would sit in front of the four-story building, which would offer market-rate apartments on its top three floors. The current Arby’s restaurant likely would be torn down and rebuilt, Works has said.
» Phase 3 would renovate the mall’s north end, with the businesses temporarily sharing space there moving to the main floor of the four-story building when it’s completed.
Use of the north end “is subject to further discussion with outside parties,” the plan says. Works has suggested including a community convention center in the former J.C. Penney anchor space.
» A final Phase 4 would build the last four possible new outbuildings on lots on the Francis Street side of the mall complex. They could feature more apartments and businesses, Works has said.
Development of the final lots would be under way by the start of 2026, according to the redevelopment plan.