North Platte City Council to have final vote on UTV ordinance Tuesday, come back Thursday for work session

Four ordinances at various stages of consideration also appear on Tuesday’s regular agenda:

» Second-round debate is scheduled for a pair of ordinances selling city lots at 1300 and 1320 Prospect Drive to Pat Clinch LLC

» A third ordinance seeking second-round approval would rezone residential lots at 4321 and 4421 S. Willow St. from A-1 “transitional agriculture” to R-1 residential.

» First-round debate is planned on the potential sale of a city-owned lot at 301 N. Pacific St. to Cody Stagemeyer.

Ordinances typically need three “yes” votes to be enacted, though council members have the option in most cases to waive one or more readings.

Members of the city’s Planning Commission are expected to join Thursday’s work session to discuss the panel’s package of updates to zoning regulations.

Among other features, it would reduce the number of types of residential zoning districts from four to three while adding new “suburban residential” and “mobile home residential” districts.

Planning Commission members have been discussing residential zoning updates for some months. They could formally vote on advancing them to the council as early as their next monthly meeting Feb. 22.

