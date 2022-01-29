 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Platte City Council to have final vote on UTV ordinance Tuesday, come back Thursday for work session
North Platte City Council members will meet twice next week, once for their regular meeting Tuesday and again for a nonvoting “work session” Thursday.

Final approval of an ordinance allowing utility-type vehicles on most city streets headlines Tuesday’s first of two regular February council meetings.

They’ll return Thursday to review proposed updates to North Platte’s residential zoning regulations and hold a discussion on “land banks” with McCook City Attorney Nathaniel Mustion.

Meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. both nights in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

Council members unanimously advanced the proposed UTV ordinance at their Jan. 4 and 18 meetings.

The measure would allow UTVs on streets other than state highways between sunrise and sunset.

Drivers must be at least 18 years old, with valid driver’s licenses or farm permits, and couldn’t drive them faster than 25 or 30 mph depending on speed limits.

UTVs would be allowed to cross but not use North Platte’s state highways: U.S. Highways 30 (Rodeo Road/East 12th Street), U.S. 83 (Jeffers Street and South Dewey Street) and Nebraska Highway 56G (Newberry Access).

Four ordinances at various stages of consideration also appear on Tuesday’s regular agenda:

» Second-round debate is scheduled for a pair of ordinances selling city lots at 1300 and 1320 Prospect Drive to Pat Clinch LLC

» A third ordinance seeking second-round approval would rezone residential lots at 4321 and 4421 S. Willow St. from A-1 “transitional agriculture” to R-1 residential.

» First-round debate is planned on the potential sale of a city-owned lot at 301 N. Pacific St. to Cody Stagemeyer.

Ordinances typically need three “yes” votes to be enacted, though council members have the option in most cases to waive one or more readings.

Members of the city’s Planning Commission are expected to join Thursday’s work session to discuss the panel’s package of updates to zoning regulations.

Among other features, it would reduce the number of types of residential zoning districts from four to three while adding new “suburban residential” and “mobile home residential” districts.

Planning Commission members have been discussing residential zoning updates for some months. They could formally vote on advancing them to the council as early as their next monthly meeting Feb. 22.

Tune in

Here’s how to follow Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. North Platte City Council meetings with remote technology if you don’t attend in person:

» YouTube livestream: Visit www.ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.

The same location includes access to the council’s “agenda book,” which can be downloaded as a PDF document.

» Audio and video (TV): Turn to cable Channel 180 on Spectrum (Charter Communications).

