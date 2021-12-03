North Platte City Council to have public hearing, will decide on Sustainable Beef land sale, TIF proposal

If the council agrees Tuesday, the CRA will finalize a formal TIF contract with Sustainable Beef in early January, Chairman Mike Jacobson said Monday.

The redevelopment plan would sell the former lagoon to Sustainable Beef for $142,500 once organizers can prove they’ve completed financing and present a signed construction contract.

The price is based on an August appraisal by Jim Bain Appraisal Associates Inc. of North Platte. Because the site is now city property, its current taxable value is zero.

Organizers would have up to 15 years to recoup the sales price and about half of their TIF-eligible costs through property taxes generated by the project.

All but $3.5 million of the $21.5 million in TIF aid would help offset costs of site preparation — primarily the need to raise the 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon’s base so the beef plant’s floor would be 5 feet higher than the centerline of Newberry Access.

The rest would help Sustainable Beef recover costs of installing city utilities — especially water and sewer services — and widening and paving Golden Road to handle employee and truck traffic.