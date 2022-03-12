North Platte City Council to have third vote Tuesday on airport annexation

Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting will decide the fate of the city’s largest proposed annexation in 45 years.

Council members will take their third and final votes on a quartet of ordinances that would extend city limits east along East Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 30 to encompass Lee Bird Field.

Before those votes, public hearings and first-round debate are planned on two ordinances addressing peripheral issues raised since the annexation process started in December.

The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chambers, 211 W. Third St. It’ll be broadcast on the city’s public-access channel and livestreamed on its YouTube channel.

Final approval of the nearly 2,000-acre annexation package would bring the North Platte Regional Airport into the city for the first time in its 103-year life.

The North Platte Airport Authority board asked for the annexation in a Sept. 21 letter to aid its goal of developing an “industrial air park” west and south of the 1952 terminal.

City and airport leaders have said annexation would let the city offer tax increment financing and access to other assistance to lure possible employers needing air access.

It also would reduce the city’s percentage of land declared “substandard and blighted” — the standard for allowing TIF — from 26.4% to 21.6%. Cities North Platte’s size cannot have more than 35% of their land deemed TIF-eligible.

Lowering that percentage by expanding city limits would give the council more flexibility to offer “regular” TIF throughout North Platte and open up more neighborhoods to the state’s 2020 “microTIF” rehabilitation program for older homes and buildings.

But the annexation’s TIF angle has split the eight-member council, with each annexation ordinance advancing by 5-3 margins both Feb. 15 and March 1.

Each ordinance addresses a different part of the overall annexation package:

» The westernmost segment, owned by North Platte businessman Alan Erickson and bounded by North Bicentennial Avenue, Orscheln Farm & Home, East Fourth Street and the Union Pacific Railroad.

» The middle segment, containing the Croell Inc. sand and gravel plant and bounded by the railroad, the North Platte River and U.S. Highway 30 on its west and south.

» The eastern and largest segment, including the airport itself and stretching north across U.S. 30 to the railroad.

» The southern segment, consisting of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District land between Lee Bird and the river.

After an initial review at a nonvoting Dec. 14 work session, council members voted 6-2 Jan. 4 to trigger the formal annexation process.

The Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend council approval after a public hearing Jan. 25. The council held its own hearing Feb. 15 before its initial votes on the annexation ordinances.

State annexation laws ruled out the council’s usual option to waive one or two votes on those ordinances.

That’s not the case with Tuesday’s two related ordinances, which would enact one special zoning “overlay district” and set the stage for a second.

Overlay districts don’t change existing zoning in the areas they cover. But they define additional activities allowed or forbidden beyond the regular zoning.

Both additional ordinances involve land at or near the Platte River forks and concerns that annexation would put an end to firearms hunting there. City codes normally forbid firing projectiles inside city limits.

One ordinance would enable the council to define specific areas where firearms could be discharged. Existing exemptions would be continued for “licensed shooting galleries” or live shows “duly authorized or licensed.”

Council members then could follow up by approving an overlay district allowing firearms hunting, Planning Administrator Judy Clark has said.

The second ordinance would adopt an overlay district covering the southern annexation parcel, which includes the Tri-County Project diversion dam just east of the forks.

Clark said the overlay district responds to concerns raised by Central, which owns the land and operates the diversion dam.

The ordinance would confirm Central’s right to manage hunting access to its property, which it typically grants only to employees and board members.

Central’s overlay district also would reinforce the district’s right to operate the diversion dam and build structures if they’re “necessary for operations.”

Finally, Central would be exempted from the city’s regular codes on vegetation but would be required to maintain “trees, shrubs, vines or flowers” on or near public rights-of-way “as to not cause an obstruction or impede public travel.”

Planning Commission members unanimously recommended both ordinances to the council at a special meeting March 8.

