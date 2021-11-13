North Platte City Council to hear proposal to rebuild 2 Cody Park tennis courts, build pickleball courts

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will discuss possible renovation of Cody Park’s Kirkman Tennis Courts and hold first-round debate on an ordinance redrawing council election wards.
Approval of a $3.24 million bid to repave 14 city streets also is on the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
Council members will review a proposal to rebuild two of Cody Park’s eight tennis courts and build nine pickleball courts where four other tennis courts currently sit.
The $300,000 cost would be split between the city and private fundraising, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said in a council memorandum.
The Cody Park courts are named for the late Jim Kirkman, a longtime Telegraph sports editor and later publisher who served as mayor from 1984 to 1992.
No action will be taken at Tuesday’s meeting, though North Platte Pickleball President Barb Baldridge will ask for general council support of the design so fundraising can start.
When the needed private funds are raised, project leaders would return to the council for approval, Kibbon said.
Maintenance of the Cody Park courts’ fiberglass mesh surface has bedeviled city parks workers for some years. Their problems were featured in The Telegraph’s “Flatrock Fix-Its” series in October 2019.
Interest in pickleball meanwhile has been on the rise, as seen by June’s opening of four pickleball courts in Memorial Park where some tennis courts used to stand.
Two of the current Cody Park tennis courts would be removed, but their space would remain available for future expansion under the project’s proposed design.
Kibbon said North Platte Public Schools, which has long used the courts for high school tennis matches, has said it will address its needs “independent of the city project.”
Council members Nov. 2 reviewed the proposal for redistricting the four council wards to adjust for North Platte’s 2020 U.S. Census results.
The map draft by gWorks of Omaha makes minor changes to ward boundaries. The geographic orientation of the four election wards wouldn’t change, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told the council.
The ordinance to redraw the wards must win three “yes” votes by year’s end, though council members could decide to waive one or more of those votes.
Also Tuesday, the council will decide whether to approve Western Engineering Co. Inc.’s bid to mill and pave 14 stretches of city streets it targeted in a March 16 vote.
Long stretches of West Front and West and East B streets will be repaved next spring and summer, along with East Fourth Street bordering downtown, said Public Service Director Layne Groseth.
Other notable projects among the 14 include East Walker Road from U.S. Highway 83 to the NPPD Canal; West Eugene Avenue from U.S. 83 to Willow Street; Francis Street from Dewey to Poplar streets; and all but one block of Leota Street between Willow and Walmart.
In other business, the council will:
» Review a proposed overhaul of the city’s employee handbook, which Kibbon said hasn’t been rewritten since 1996. No action will be taken Tuesday.
» Hold its third and final vote on an ordinance rezoning a 6,300-square-foot lot at 406 West F St. Owner Marcus Doughty plans to double an existing brick duplex into a fourplex.
» Decide whether to approve three purchase agreements for Electric Department vehicles and ratify Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s appointments of Tia McGuire and George Haws to the North Platte Tree Board.
Those items are part of a seven-item “consent agenda,” which the council will approve with one vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.