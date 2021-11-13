North Platte City Council to hear proposal to rebuild 2 Cody Park tennis courts, build pickleball courts

Interest in pickleball meanwhile has been on the rise, as seen by June’s opening of four pickleball courts in Memorial Park where some tennis courts used to stand.

Two of the current Cody Park tennis courts would be removed, but their space would remain available for future expansion under the project’s proposed design.

Kibbon said North Platte Public Schools, which has long used the courts for high school tennis matches, has said it will address its needs “independent of the city project.”

Council members Nov. 2 reviewed the proposal for redistricting the four council wards to adjust for North Platte’s 2020 U.S. Census results.

The map draft by gWorks of Omaha makes minor changes to ward boundaries. The geographic orientation of the four election wards wouldn’t change, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told the council.

The ordinance to redraw the wards must win three “yes” votes by year’s end, though council members could decide to waive one or more of those votes.

Also Tuesday, the council will decide whether to approve Western Engineering Co. Inc.’s bid to mill and pave 14 stretches of city streets it targeted in a March 16 vote.