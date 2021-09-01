North Platte City Council to host public budget hearing

North Platte’s yearlong streak of good sales-tax fortune has contributed to minor adjustments in the city’s proposed 2021-22 budget.
The City Council will hold its public hearing on the $136.7 million plan during their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They’ll take their final vote at a special meeting Sept. 9.
While the city’s property tax request would remain unchanged from 2020-21, its short-term contingency fund would be $200,000 higher than planned, said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
And while total spending would still drop almost 7%, the council will be asked to approve extra spending authority under state lids for the first time in about 20 years, said Kibbon and Mayor Brandon Kelliher.
They cited two reasons for those steps, both of which came upin the council’s Aug. 10 work session:
» Though the 2021-22 budget doesn’t count on extra sales-tax income, the city wants flexibility in handling it if the 1.5% tax’s 13-month hot streak continues.
» Officials want to be ready if major economic projects like Sustainable Beef LLC’s meatpacking plant and a planned horse track and casino are completed as expected.
“If those two big developments happen, we may need more spending over the long term for things like increasing the size of the police force, increasing the size of the Fire Department, repairing our streets and other infrastructure costs,” Kibbon said.
He and Kelliher said those two moves and a couple of other minor tweaks don’t change the character of the budget for the city fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
» Combined spending power for all city funds would drop for the third consecutive year, reaching a point 9.1% below its record of $150.3 million in 2018-19.
» Though general-fund spending would grow 3.8% over 2020-21, it still would account for only 24% of the budget.
The overall budget also includes self-supporting Municipal Light & Water, which would spend 5.4% less in 2021-22 on its electric, water and sewer operations.
The city’s “other funds” category would fall by 20.4%, including the disappearance of Iron Eagle Golf Course from the budget. The council sold it in March.
» Property tax collections would remain at their 2020-21 level of $4.47 million, a bit less than half the $8.1 million in local sales taxes expected at a minimum in 2021-22.
» North Platte’s 2021 valuation grew by just 0.11%, but that would trim the city’s property tax rate from 44.3 cents to 44.2 cents per $100 of taxable value.
“I’m excited about the fact (that) we were able to hold the line on our property tax request,” Kelliher said about his first city budget.
City officials are working to make the budget more understandable, he added. The 2021-22 budget book, for example, has pie graphs similar to those accompanying this story.
North Platte’s city payroll would decline by a net of 6½ full-time positions. The budget builds in a 3.5% pay raise for the rest, Kibbon told the council Aug. 10.
Planned new or replacement equipment includes three police cars, a specially equipped K-9 vehicle, five garbage trucks and major upgrades to the city’s computer system.
The 2021-22 budget also would split off much of a sizable City Hall contingency fund into a formal general-fund cash reserve.
City leaders long had preferred to keep all their extra cash easily accessible. But the city’s Grand Island accounting firm repeatedly urged an end to that practice in annual audits.
North Platte’s first cash reserve will be set at $3.31 million, which Kibbon said was lowered about $13,000 after the work session to adjust salaries in the Development Department.
To tap the cash reserve, the council would have to formally amend the adopted budget, said Kibbon and Finance Director Dawn Miller.
City officials planned to keep $1 million in the older contingency fund. But after receiving the city’s August sales-tax check — reflecting June’s record $895,814 in net collections — city officials boosted that line to $1.2 million, Kibbon said.
If the sales-tax pace continues, he said, the city first would use extra income to boost the cash reserve. Its balance should cover four months’ spending, but it’ll start with just one to two months, Miller said.
“If there’s an opportunity to work on (lowering) the mill levy in the future, we want to work on that as well,” Kibbon added.
Like its predecessors, he said, the new budget was built to fit under the state’s 1996 lids on growth in spending and property tax rates.
Spending authority on items covered by the lids can grow by no more than 2.5% a year, but a governing board can set it at 3.5% for a given year. Bond repayments and a handful of other spending types are excluded.
Kibbon and Kelliher said that extra vote would change nothing in the proposed budget but look toward possible future needs.
That’s because the state’s budget lid limits maximum total spending in what it covers — even if a local government plans to spend less.
If the council takes the extra 1% now, the city’s maximum spending power would grow next year from this year’s higher lid limit. Again, though, it wouldn’t have to use it all.
Six of the eight council members would have to vote “yes,” Kelliher said. But even if they do, “I don’t think the mood of the council would be to use it unless there’s a real need.”