North Platte City Council to host public budget hearing

If the sales-tax pace continues, he said, the city first would use extra income to boost the cash reserve. Its balance should cover four months’ spending, but it’ll start with just one to two months, Miller said.

“If there’s an opportunity to work on (lowering) the mill levy in the future, we want to work on that as well,” Kibbon added.

Like its predecessors, he said, the new budget was built to fit under the state’s 1996 lids on growth in spending and property tax rates.

Spending authority on items covered by the lids can grow by no more than 2.5% a year, but a governing board can set it at 3.5% for a given year. Bond repayments and a handful of other spending types are excluded.

Kibbon and Kelliher said that extra vote would change nothing in the proposed budget but look toward possible future needs.

That’s because the state’s budget lid limits maximum total spending in what it covers — even if a local government plans to spend less.

If the council takes the extra 1% now, the city’s maximum spending power would grow next year from this year’s higher lid limit. Again, though, it wouldn’t have to use it all.

Six of the eight council members would have to vote “yes,” Kelliher said. But even if they do, “I don’t think the mood of the council would be to use it unless there’s a real need.”

