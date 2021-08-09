North Platte City Council to review budget draft at work session Tuesday

North Platte’s electric, water and sewer services are supplied by self-funded Municipal Light & Water, which expects its total spending to drop 5.4% to almost $55.9 million.

Combined budgets are projected to fall by 20.9% for 25 “miscellaneous funds.” That group excludes the new cash reserve, but it includes bond repayments and budgets for funds not funded by property taxes.

Also included there is $2.09 million the city expects from the federal American Rescue Plan, the latest in a series of congressional COVID-19 relief bills.

A notable change in the miscellaneous-funds group is the “zeroing out” of the Iron Eagle Golf Course fund, which totaled $476,249 for the soon-to-expire 2020-21 fiscal year. Council members March 2 sold the long-troubled 18-hole course to C&L Land LLC.

The 2021-22 budget’s overall property tax request would remain at $7.17 million. It would again be the city’s No. 2 revenue source after the 1.5% sales tax, which has brought in a record $9.09 million since summer 2020.

Despite the sales-tax winning streak, the general-fund budget would count on just $8.1 million from that source.