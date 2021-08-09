North Platte City Council to review budget draft at work session Tuesday

The city of North Platte would hold its property tax request steady but budget 7.2% less spending for all its funds next year, according to the city’s draft 2021-22 budget.
The City Council will review the budget in depth at a nonvoting “work session” Tuesday, with additional sessions Wednesday and Thursday if needed.
All sessions would start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., with remote viewing on Charter Communications cable TV Channel 180 or the city’s YouTube channel.
Council members will hold their budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7, a regular meeting night. They’ve set their budget vote for a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
The 2021-22 budget draft proposes $136.2 million in combined spending for all funds, compared with $146.8 million for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
Proposed spending in the general fund, which covers most city services, would rise 3.2% from $31.59 million to $32.59 million.
But the general-fund figure represents only about one-fourth of all the spending that the council and city officials oversee.
It’s also $3.32 million lower than it might have been but for the city’s plans to finally establish a formal general-fund cash reserve, a step long urged by the city’s auditing firm.
North Platte’s electric, water and sewer services are supplied by self-funded Municipal Light & Water, which expects its total spending to drop 5.4% to almost $55.9 million.
Combined budgets are projected to fall by 20.9% for 25 “miscellaneous funds.” That group excludes the new cash reserve, but it includes bond repayments and budgets for funds not funded by property taxes.
Also included there is $2.09 million the city expects from the federal American Rescue Plan, the latest in a series of congressional COVID-19 relief bills.
A notable change in the miscellaneous-funds group is the “zeroing out” of the Iron Eagle Golf Course fund, which totaled $476,249 for the soon-to-expire 2020-21 fiscal year. Council members March 2 sold the long-troubled 18-hole course to C&L Land LLC.
The 2021-22 budget’s overall property tax request would remain at $7.17 million. It would again be the city’s No. 2 revenue source after the 1.5% sales tax, which has brought in a record $9.09 million since summer 2020.
Despite the sales-tax winning streak, the general-fund budget would count on just $8.1 million from that source.
That’s the same as in 2019-20 but higher than 2020-21, for which city officials budgeted $7.95 million from sales taxes to guard against lost income from the pandemic.
City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said extra sales-tax income from 2020-21 will help build the new cash reserve.
The budget draft reflects “cautious optimism that North Platte’s economy will continue to prosper,” he said in a cover letter.
But state officials have warned that local sales taxes might have soared from pandemic-related spending that won’t last, Kibbon told The Telegraph.
Without at least one more year of sales-tax data, city officials aren’t comfortable with counting on higher sales-tax income to offset some property taxes, he said.