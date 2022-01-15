North Platte City Council to see 1st ‘microTIF’ application at Tuesday meeting

In addition to second-round debate on an ordinance on utility-type vehicles, North Platte City Council members Tuesday will consider the city’s first application under state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” law.

The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 E. Third St.

Dave and Traci Hoatson, owners of the Canteen District’s 1917 Knights of Columbus Building at 408-10 N. Dewey St., are seeking microTIF’s partial property tax refunds in connection with their plans to build nine loft-style apartments on its upper floors.

MicroTIF, approved 49-0 by the Legislature in August 2020, allows owners of buildings 60 years old and older to receive refunds for repairing, rehabilitating or replacing them.

Such buildings must be in areas already declared “substandard and blighted” for purposes of tax increment financing. North Platte’s historic downtown has had that designation for some years.

As with “regular” TIF, microTIF refunds are based on the project’s expected increase in taxable value. The Hoatsons would have two years to finish their work and 10 years after that to gradually recover the refunds.