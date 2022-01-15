North Platte City Council to see 1st ‘microTIF’ application at Tuesday meeting

In addition to second-round debate on an ordinance on utility-type vehicles, North Platte City Council members Tuesday will consider the city’s first application under state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” law.
The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 E. Third St.
Dave and Traci Hoatson, owners of the Canteen District’s 1917 Knights of Columbus Building at 408-10 N. Dewey St., are seeking microTIF’s partial property tax refunds in connection with their plans to build nine loft-style apartments on its upper floors.
MicroTIF, approved 49-0 by the Legislature in August 2020, allows owners of buildings 60 years old and older to receive refunds for repairing, rehabilitating or replacing them.
Such buildings must be in areas already declared “substandard and blighted” for purposes of tax increment financing. North Platte’s historic downtown has had that designation for some years.
As with “regular” TIF, microTIF refunds are based on the project’s expected increase in taxable value. The Hoatsons would have two years to finish their work and 10 years after that to gradually recover the refunds.
The loft apartments are expected to cost $400,000 and increase the Knights of Columbus Building’s taxable value by $250,000, according to their microTIF and city building permit applications in the council’s meeting agenda book.
The building’s first floor was the longtime home of O’Connor Department Store, one of three businesses in North Dewey’s 400 block owned by the late Walter J. O’Connor.
After the store closed in 1971, Odegard’s Art and Gift Shop occupied the first floor for several years. The Enamel Duckling and Valor Salon Studio currently split that space.
The Knights of Columbus Building had a 2021 taxable value of $108,775, according to Lincoln County Assessor’s Office records.
In other business Tuesday, the council will:
» Decide whether to replace the city’s telephone system with a new one for $95,000 North Platte’s Business Telecommunication Systems Inc.
City Information Manager Les Green said during the council’s 2021-22 budget talks that parts to repair the current system are no longer available, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said in a council memorandum.
The new system’s cost will be split equally between the budgets for Green’s department and Municipal Light & Water’s Electric Department, he said.
» Hold first-round debate on ordinances to sell city property at 1300 and 1320 Prospect Drive in the North Platte Industrial Park to Pat Clinch LLC.
Kibbon said Clinch, who lives south of North Platte at 10641 S. Old Highway 83, wants to buy the properties for a new development. He and his wife, Lori, own and operate Grain Bin Antique Town on their home property.
Jim Bain Appraisal Associates of North Platte appraised each Prospect Drive tract’s value at $34,000, according to the council’s agenda book.
» Vote on a city land-use map amendment and rezoning ordinance on land owned by Carl and Darlene Maline at 4321 and 4421 S. Willow St.
The city Planning Commission Oct. 26 recommended council approval of the changes. The Malines want to change the sites’ zoning from A-1 “transitional agricultural” to R-1 residential.
» Decide whether to approve a replat requested by Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and Douglas and Trina Maloney.
The replat, approved by the Planning Commission Dec. 28, would slightly increase the size of the Maloneys’ lot at 1221 East E St. to enable them to build an accessory structure.
It’s part of the evening’s five-item “consent agenda,” which will be approved with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.