North Platte City Council to take up TIF proposal for Newberry Access, mall redevelopment

Tuesday’s North Platte City Council agenda looks much like last month’s Planning Commission list, featuring initial steps toward enabling Platte River Mall’s redevelopment and a possible beef processing plant along Newberry Access.
As when the planning panel met March 23, the evening’s two showcase items will be taken up toward the end of the 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber at 211 W. Third St.
Seven public hearings and votes are planned on various items recommended by the Planning Commission. Four require only a single vote for approval, while the other three involve ordinances that must win council support in up to three consecutive meetings.
The single-vote group includes a “substandard and blighted” study by Hanna:Keelan Associates that would, if adopted, render a long strip of land on Newberry’s east side eligible for tax increment financing.
The middle of that 2-mile-long strip includes a retired sewer lagoon, just south of the current lagoon at North Platte’s wastewater treatment plant, atop which Sustainable Beef LLC wants to build a nearly $300 million, 875-employee packing plant.
Council members last September rezoned the part of the strip between U.S. Highway 30 and the South Platte River for I-2 heavy industrial use.
Hanna:Keelan’s study, however, also takes in land zoned for highway commercial use across the river in the northeast quadrant of Interstate 80’s Exit 179 interchange.
Tuesday’s vote would clear the way for TIF projects to be proposed anywhere in the Newberry strip, including Sustainable Beef’s proposal for the old lagoon site.
That Nebraska-organized firm has yet to offer a formal TIF redevelopment plan for city officials to start considering, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said at a Thursday City Council “work session” on beef-plant issues.
If and when that happens, the Community Redevelopment Authority, Planning Commission and City Council would meet and hold public hearings before their respective votes. No dates for those can yet be set, Kelliher said.
When Sustainable Beef announced its intentions March 18, company CEO David Briggs said it likely will seek TIF assistance to raise the retired lagoon site by 4 to 5 feet before construction could begin.
The city also would have to sell the retired lagoon to Sustainable Beef, which would require yet another council vote.
Approving Hanna:Keelan’s study would raise the city’s percentage of TIF-eligible land from 24.6% to 28.8%, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told the Planning Commission March 23.
State law allows no more than 35% of land within city limits to hold “substandard and blighted” status. The city could lower that percentage by annexing more land or lifting TIF eligibility in areas that no longer need it.
The mall’s new owners, Rev Development LLC of Lincoln, are farther along with their plans but also won’t be formally seeking city aid Tuesday night.
After a public hearing, the council plans first-round debate on an ordinance consolidating the 28-acre mall’s zoning into a single PB-2 “planned business district” for Rev’s $74.95 million reconfiguration.
Farther behind is the firm’s actual mall redevelopment plan, which the CRA referred to the Planning Commission Thursday for that panel’s April 27 meeting.
It proposes city assistance with at least 20.9% of project costs — $8.12 million through TIF and $7.51 million through a temporary, mall-only “occupation tax.”
The council would have to declare the mall an “enhanced employment area” before the special 1.95% tax could be collected on non-grocery mall purchases on top of the state’s 5.5% and city’s 1.5% sales taxes.
Council members also will hold public hearings and votes on the following items advanced by the Planning Commission:
» A conditional use permit to let The Salvation Army keep a cargo container permanently behind its Family Store at 410 E. Leota St.
» A conditional use permit to build three apartments atop the Francis Square building at 601 E. Francis St., now owned by New Life Church.
» A conditional use permit retroactively permitting living quarters in the Enzo Athletic Performance building at 206 N. Jeffers St.
Owners Jason and Kayla Jensen said they inadvertently added them without getting a building permit. The Planning Commission backed the permit on condition that the quarters pass city inspections, even if some work must be undone to enable them.
» An ordinance approving H-1 hospital zoning for the former First Assembly of God Church building at 808 W. Philip Ave. and associated property at 805 W. Reid Ave.
New Life, the properties’ current owner, hopes to sell the church building for medical-office uses if another congregation doesn’t buy it.
» An ordinance setting lighting standards for parking lots that wouldn’t disturb residents in nearby homes.
In other non-planning business, the council will:
» Accept a “certificate of completion” for last year’s 2020 reconstruction of six blocks of brick streets and installation of new water and storm sewer lines in the downtown Canteen District.
» Consider ordinances to issue $6.67 million in “various purpose” bonds for recent water, sewer and street projects and $575,000 in “tax anticipation bonds” to pay for recent dispatching computer upgrades.