North Platte City Council to take up TIF proposal for Newberry Access, mall redevelopment

Tuesday’s vote would clear the way for TIF projects to be proposed anywhere in the Newberry strip, including Sustainable Beef’s proposal for the old lagoon site.

That Nebraska-organized firm has yet to offer a formal TIF redevelopment plan for city officials to start considering, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said at a Thursday City Council “work session” on beef-plant issues.

If and when that happens, the Community Redevelopment Authority, Planning Commission and City Council would meet and hold public hearings before their respective votes. No dates for those can yet be set, Kelliher said.

When Sustainable Beef announced its intentions March 18, company CEO David Briggs said it likely will seek TIF assistance to raise the retired lagoon site by 4 to 5 feet before construction could begin.

The city also would have to sell the retired lagoon to Sustainable Beef, which would require yet another council vote.

Approving Hanna:Keelan’s study would raise the city’s percentage of TIF-eligible land from 24.6% to 28.8%, Planning Administrator Judy Clark told the Planning Commission March 23.