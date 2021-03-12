North Platte City Council to vote on one- and six-year road plan

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will vote on the city’s next one- and six-year road plan, which includes widening of North Lakeview Boulevard and design work to do likewise on a stretch of West Ninth Street.

The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., also includes first-round debate on ordinances for “street improvement districts” to carry out resurfacing and seal-coat treatment projects listed in the plan.

Council members will first meet at 5 p.m. for a nonvoting work session on the city’s health and accident insurance plan. They’ll vote on its renewal during the regular meeting.

At an informal public hearing Thursday, six council members generally praised City Engineer Brent Burklund for his first annual road plan since succeeding TC Engineering Inc. partner Tom Werblow last spring.

The one- and six-year plan, required to maintain the city’s eligibility for state support for local street work, is topped by an estimated $900,000 widening of North Lakeview between West A and Front streets.

The project appeared on last year’s plan but was delayed until DP Management Inc. started construction on its mixed-use development at Lakeview and West A Street. Crews for DP began work in late February.