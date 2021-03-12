North Platte City Council to vote on one- and six-year road plan

North Platte City Council members Tuesday will vote on the city’s next one- and six-year road plan, which includes widening of North Lakeview Boulevard and design work to do likewise on a stretch of West Ninth Street.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., also includes first-round debate on ordinances for “street improvement districts” to carry out resurfacing and seal-coat treatment projects listed in the plan.
Council members will first meet at 5 p.m. for a nonvoting work session on the city’s health and accident insurance plan. They’ll vote on its renewal during the regular meeting.
At an informal public hearing Thursday, six council members generally praised City Engineer Brent Burklund for his first annual road plan since succeeding TC Engineering Inc. partner Tom Werblow last spring.
The one- and six-year plan, required to maintain the city’s eligibility for state support for local street work, is topped by an estimated $900,000 widening of North Lakeview between West A and Front streets.
The project appeared on last year’s plan but was delayed until DP Management Inc. started construction on its mixed-use development at Lakeview and West A Street. Crews for DP began work in late February.
Three developer-financed construction projects also appear on the plan’s short-term list, along with design work for both West Ninth and the next stage of the state’s ongoing reconstruction of U.S. Highway 83 through North Platte.
Construction of the estimated $1.8 million West Ninth project, stretching from Sherman to Buffalo Bill avenues, would follow in future years as funds become available.
The state’s rebuilding of South Jeffers and Dewey streets from First Street to Leota Avenue is expected in mid-decade.
One of Tuesday’s street improvement district ordinances would clear the way for 14 asphalt resurfacing projects, while the other would authorize five seal-coat projects.
Maps of those projects may be seen in a story in Friday’s Telegraph and on nptelegraph.com on Thursday’s road-plan hearing. They’re also available in Tuesday night’s agenda book at ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.
Each street ordinance will require three “yes” votes for work to proceed, unless the council votes to waive one or more of those readings.
In other business, the council will:
» Decide whether to dissolve the 26-year-old Golf Course Advisory Committee following the March 2 approval of a lease-purchase agreement handing over Iron Eagle Golf Course to a Chief Industries Inc. subsidiary.
» Consider applying for $879,785 in federal public-transit funds to help operate North Platte Public Transit for the next two fiscal years.
Federal funds would cover 60% of the public bus service’s funding in 2021-22 and 2022-23. State and local funds would account for 20% apiece, with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Great Plains Health as additional sources in those two categories.
» Decide whether to put a city-owned property at 921 W. First St. up for sale. The site housed a Water Department well that has been capped, according to a council memorandum.
The property runs north one-half block along North Grant Avenue from West First. An existing vine-covered building on the site would be sold along with it.
» Vote on final approval of an ordinance giving city officials more leeway in applying city landscaping codes to certain difficult parcels. Council members previously advanced the ordinance Feb. 16 and March 2.
» Consider awarding the sole bid of $264,712 to Beveridge Inc. to replace an aged 6-inch water main with an 8-inch one along West Reid Avenue and North Spruce Street between Oak Street and Philip Avenue.
The bid was lower than the engineer’s project estimate of $280,000, according to a council memorandum.
» Vote on a five-item “consent agenda” that includes renewal of the city’s pigeon-control contract, operation of the Cody Keno lottery at River’s Edge Golf Club and replacement of an Electric Department pickup truck.
Council members will approve all five items with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
U.S. Department of Agriculture staffers have provided pigeon-control services since 2016. The city would not spend more than $7,500 on pigeon control through February 2022, with Ag Valley Co-op, Great Plains Health, Hirschfeld’s, KSAP Inc. (Kwik Stop) and NebraskaLand National Bank sharing in the program’s costs.
Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge & RAM would provide a 2021 Dodge four-wheel-drive pickup to replace a 2013 model. The city’s net cost would be $36,478, counting trade-in of the older vehicle.
