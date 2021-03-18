North Platte City Council, USDA to team up on pigeon removal efforts

The North Platte City Council is teaming up again with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for pigeon removal.

North Platte Downtown Association members as well as other businesses throughout North Platte have contributed $5,000 toward the total cost of $7,500. The Downtown Association is encouraging others to contribute as pigeon removal helps keep all areas of the Canteen District clean and beautiful.

Checks should be made payable to the City of North Platte and should reference “pigeon removal.” Donations can be dropped off by Wednesday at The Flower Market, 510 N. Dewey St., or Whitetail Screen Print, 507 N. Jeffers St.

For more information, email downtownnorthplatte@gmail.com.