North Platte City Council vote is just the beginning for beef plant project

Otherwise, “you have to get that permit before you can do anything of a permanent nature,” Steinke said.

Site preparation, however, accounts for virtually all of the $21.5 million in project costs organizers hope to recover over up to 15 years through TIF.

The redevelopment plan estimates it’ll cost $18 million to raise the base of the former 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon so that the eventual plant floor sits 5 feet higher than Newberry Access just to its west.

Once NDEE drafts a construction permit, Steinke said, it must complete a 30-day “public notice” period before issuing it. Public comments would be taken, and a public hearing could be requested, he said.

Once cattle processing starts, he added, Sustainable Beef would have up to a year to convert its construction permit into an “air quality operating permit.”

NDEE also requires permits for wastewater treatment and some other plant functions, Steinke said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also delegates some of its regulatory duties to the state agency.