North Platte City Council vote is just the beginning for beef plant project

The phrase “It’s not the end — it’s the beginning” appeared apt for North Platte’s beef-plant project after Tuesday’s decisive City Council vote.
Given the known obstacles, supporters said, construction on Sustainable Beef LLC’s 875-employee processing plant could start by winter’s end or be several months off.
Organizers won’t gain title to a retired city sewer lagoon a mile north of Interstate 80 unless they can complete the $325 million project’s financing and present a signed construction contract.
Several site design issues remain to be settled. Most notably, state environmental officials must grant a construction permit — a process requiring public comment — after Sustainable Beef gains title and before anything permanent can be built.
Nonetheless, the council’s 8-0 approval of a $21.5 million plan to sell the old lagoon and provide tax increment financing secured Sustainable Beef’s first major goal en route to a hoped-for 2024 plant opening.
“We have to get the note from our bank and show we have the financing to build the plant,” CEO David Briggs of Alliance said after Tuesday’s meeting. “Once that’s done, we’ll get title to the land.”
That might not happen for a while, though.
The Community Redevelopment Authority, which wrote and recommended the sale-and-TIF plan, still must approve a formal redevelopment contract.
The earliest that could happen under state law is Jan. 7, 30 days after the council’s vote, CRA Chairman Mike Jacobson said Wednesday.
With the city’s commitment in hand, Briggs said, he’s confident the remaining pieces of the $325 million financing puzzle will fall into place to start construction during 2022’s first three months.
Jacobson was more skeptical. He noted Wednesday that Sustainable Beef also has to settle the plant’s final design so it’s ready to seek necessary state permits.
“It could be months before we move forward, or if they secure financing, it could be next month,” he said.
He also referred to the council’s August votes to grant forgivable loans of $500,000 apiece toward planning costs from the Quality Growth Fund and the NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund.
Tuesday’s vote was necessary to release loan proceeds to Sustainable Beef so it can continue design work, Jacobson said.
In presenting the sale-and-TIF plan Tuesday, he said the project’s complexity has overtaken hopes that Nebraska cattle producers would be its dominant investors.
“It’s a huge win no matter who owns it,” he told the council. But while “I’m confident that they will have a lot of (cattle) producers who will have ownership in it, the majority and the control is likely going to be with perhaps a Fortune 500 company.”
Briggs said Schmeeckle Bros. Construction of Fort Morgan, Colorado, has been chosen to build Sustainable Beef’s plant.
It built the CS Beef Packers plant near Kuna, Idaho, where a five-member North Platte delegation traveled Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to test its odor-control performance.
Once the CRA approves the redevelopment contract and the lagoon’s $142,500 sale is closed, state regulators’ work begins.
Briggs said Nick Steinke, an environmental engineer with Lincoln’s Olsson design firm, will spearhead Sustainable Beef’s permit applications to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Steinke, a former employee of that agency, said Wednesday that NDEE must issue an “air quality construction permit” — which can take two to nine months once sought.
Without it, he said, an applicant typically can’t do more than earthwork unless the agency director issues a variance for some types of construction to begin.
Otherwise, “you have to get that permit before you can do anything of a permanent nature,” Steinke said.
Site preparation, however, accounts for virtually all of the $21.5 million in project costs organizers hope to recover over up to 15 years through TIF.
The redevelopment plan estimates it’ll cost $18 million to raise the base of the former 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon so that the eventual plant floor sits 5 feet higher than Newberry Access just to its west.
Once NDEE drafts a construction permit, Steinke said, it must complete a 30-day “public notice” period before issuing it. Public comments would be taken, and a public hearing could be requested, he said.
Once cattle processing starts, he added, Sustainable Beef would have up to a year to convert its construction permit into an “air quality operating permit.”
NDEE also requires permits for wastewater treatment and some other plant functions, Steinke said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also delegates some of its regulatory duties to the state agency.
Once completed, another project leader told the council Tuesday, North Platte’s plant will exceed even Nebraska’s standards in the critical area of odor control.
That’s because the redevelopment plan requires that Sustainable Beef use the same odor-control equipment and technology as the CS plant at Kuna, Tyler Teixeira of Schmeeckle Bros. said by phone.
Idaho’s environmental regulations “are a lot more stringent” than Nebraska’s, he said. “You’re actually going to be above and beyond what’s needed for (Nebraska) requirements. We’re not doing the bare minimum.”
Mayor Brandon Kelliher said Sustainable Beef committed to strong odor control methods in private talks with city officials before the sale-and-TIF plan was drawn up.
“Let’s just be honest: That’s probably one of our citizens’ largest concerns. And it’s also my largest concern,” he said Tuesday. “I certainly don’t want to be the mayor who stunk up North Platte. Let’s just be clear about that. Nor will I be.”
Kelliher asked Briggs: “My memory is that you were in agreement with agreeing to those Idaho standards. Is that correct?”
“That’s correct,” Briggs replied.
Teixeira said the North Platte plant won’t heat or incinerate cattle remains — a typical contributor to meatpacking odors — because it isn’t energy-efficient.
“You’d have to keep it going 24-7,” he said.
Because the plant will run only one shift, Briggs added, its holding pen won’t keep cattle overnight. If cattle happened to be left over after a day’s processing, they’d be taken to a nearby feedlot until the next day.
The adopted redevelopment plan says Sustainable Beef “will provide odor mitigation as part of the equipment installation” and the project “will be subject to environmental odor control ordinances adopted by the city of North Platte” and NDEE and EPA regulations.
Such ordinances have yet to be developed, but they will be, Kelliher said. Putting binding odor control requirements in the sale-and-TIF plan puts investors on notice that North Platte insists upon them.
It “makes it obvious that we are concerned and we plan to address odor issues,” the mayor said.
