North Platte City Council votes to begin public hearings on annexation

North Platte’s possible annexation of Lee Bird Field left the starting gate Tuesday with some City Council dissent over its impact on future use of tax increment financing.
Council members voted 6-2 for a resolution launching two months of public hearings and votes on whether to bring nearly 2,000 more acres inside city limits.
Donna Tryon and Mark Woods voted against starting the process, with Tryon saying she doesn’t want to make future TIF use easier by doing so.
Council members also engaged in extended debate before voting 7-1 to take steps to identify and measure existing odors in the city and 7-0 to advance an ordinance allowing utility-type vehicles on city streets.
Discussion of annexing the North Platte Regional Airport and two parcels of land between it and city limits now moves to the city Planning Commission Jan. 25.
That nine-member panel will hold a public hearing and vote on whether to recommend annexation. The council would take its initial vote on an annexation ordinance after its own hearing Feb. 15, with second-round debate March 1 and a final vote March 15.
Council members must vote “yes” three times to annex the airport. State law, however, doesn’t allow council members to waive votes on an annexation ordinance.
Officials of the North Platte Airport Authority, which asked for annexation in a Sept. 21 letter, weren’t present Tuesday.
They’ve told City Hall that annexation would boost the chances for additional private business development at the airport, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.
It would let the city collect sales taxes at some airport-related operations, like the 1952 terminal’s restaurant, council members favoring annexation said.
Though airport land is tax-exempt, Councilman Ty Lucas said, businesses that lease it would pay city property taxes on buildings and equipment it might build.
NebraskaLand Bank pays such taxes on its hangar on leased airport land, said Lucas, a vice president of the bank.
Annexation also would enable the council to approve TIF for such projects if part or all of Lee Bird were declared “substandard and blighted,” said City Administrator Matthew Kibbon.
Based on that, Tryon said, she’ll oppose annexation “because it does increase the area to be TIFed in the future.”
Adding Lee Bird to the city would lower the overall percentage of TIF-eligible land inside city limits from 26.4% to 21.6%, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said at a Dec. 14 council work session.
But that also could make state Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 “microTIF” law available to more owners of older homes if their neighborhoods are willing to be made TIF-eligible, Lucas said Tuesday.
“Frankly, I think this could be more useful for microTIF” than regular TIF, he said.
MicroTIF allows partial property tax refunds for fixing up or replacing buildings at least 60 years old in TIF-eligible areas. Nearly 340 North Platte homes now are eligible.
Council members likely will vote on approving the city’s first microTIF home rehabilitation project Jan. 18, Clark said.
Debate on whether to identify the types and strength of current odors in North Platte took nearly as long as the annexation debate.
Tryon cast the lone vote against a $6,000 agreement with Foulweather Consulting of Hansville, Washington, to help the city buy mobile odor-detection equipment and train city employees to use it. The cost of the equipment has been estimated at $3,500.
The council’s 7-1 tally followed Kelliher’s tie-breaking “yes” vote when the council split 4-4 on a Tryon motion to table the deal.
The mayor said establishing a citywide “odor baseline” was his idea even before the council’s Dec. 7 vote to assist Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposed meatpacking plant.
It’d take at least a year to gather citywide readings in varying weather and winds, Kelliher said. But that would help city officials isolate any new odors — from the future beef plant or any other source — and work to mitigate them without accusing
Starting such an effort now might be “putting the cart ahead of the horse,” Tryon replied. She moved to table the consulting deal until it’s clear Sustainable Beef can complete financing and start construction.
Woods and Councilmen Ed Rieker and Jim Carman — all of whom voted for the Foulweather proposal in the end — backed Tryon’s tabling motion. Council President Jim Nisley, Lucas and Councilmen Pete Volz and Brad Garrick opposed it.
Council members advanced the proposed UTV ordinance after amending it to add rear-view mirrors to a list of required onboard safety equipment. Second-round debate is set for Jan. 18.
The UTV ordinance would let such vehicles be driven on non-state highways between sunrise and sunset by people at least 18 years old with valid driver’s licenses or farm permits. They couldn’t be driven faster than 25 or 30 mph, depending on speed limits.
