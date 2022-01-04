North Platte City Council votes to begin public hearings on annexation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But that also could make state Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 “microTIF” law available to more owners of older homes if their neighborhoods are willing to be made TIF-eligible, Lucas said Tuesday.

“Frankly, I think this could be more useful for microTIF” than regular TIF, he said.

MicroTIF allows partial property tax refunds for fixing up or replacing buildings at least 60 years old in TIF-eligible areas. Nearly 340 North Platte homes now are eligible.

Council members likely will vote on approving the city’s first microTIF home rehabilitation project Jan. 18, Clark said.

Debate on whether to identify the types and strength of current odors in North Platte took nearly as long as the annexation debate.

Tryon cast the lone vote against a $6,000 agreement with Foulweather Consulting of Hansville, Washington, to help the city buy mobile odor-detection equipment and train city employees to use it. The cost of the equipment has been estimated at $3,500.

The council’s 7-1 tally followed Kelliher’s tie-breaking “yes” vote when the council split 4-4 on a Tryon motion to table the deal.