North Platte City Council votes to collect enhanced employment area 'occupation tax' to help pay for mall's revival

It’ll be the showcase among an expected 11 new outbuildings at the mall, which also will see three of four existing outbuildings razed and the main mall converted into an outward-facing strip mall.

Works, Rev’s managing partner who had been present or given presentations at earlier votes and public hearings hearings, was absent. His partner, Hernandez, was present but deferred comment to Works.

But “the community just hit a home run tonight,” said a happy Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

“This will be a major pull” bringing regional shoppers back to North Platte, he said. “It just has success written all over it. But it took a lot of financial commitment and a developer willing to do it, because we’ve seen what’s happened in the deterioration of the last 10 years at the mall.”

More than three dozen community supporters of the mall project again filled most audience chairs in the City Hall council chamber, breaking into applause as the last successful 4-3 vote was posted.

One audience member, Chuck Matson of 914 East C St., told council members before the final vote they should back off.