North Platte City Council votes to collect enhanced employment area 'occupation tax' to help pay for mall's revival

The curtain has risen on Platte River Mall’s second act.
With one last narrow 4-3 vote Tuesday night, the North Platte City Council adopted an ordinance declaring the 28-acre mall complex an “enhanced employment area” and enabling a temporary 1.95% “occupation tax” on purchases there.
That completed a three-pronged city aid package for Rev Development LLC’s $74.95 million redevelopment plan, nearly all of it dependent on its owners’ success in restoring the 1972 mall as a regional shopping attraction.
Mike Works and Justin Hernandez of Lincoln hope to recoup $7.51 million of project costs from the EEA tax up to 20 years, as well as $8.12 million from tax increment financing up to 15 years.
A $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan, approved 7-0 May 4, represents the project’s only direct contribution from city government. It’s forgivable if Rev adds at least $30 million in new development.
QGF money comes from city sales taxes already collected and reserved for economic development under a funding formula overwhelmingly renewed by voters in 2020.
The EEA ordinance’s third and final vote went like many others since Rev unveiled its plan in March, with Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz, Brad Garrick and Jim Carman voting “yes.”
Once again opposed were council members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods, with the first two saying they want the mall revived but granting EEA and TIF aid amounts to dangerous government intrusion into private enterprise.
“The silent majority does not want to think that this is a way to finance shopping,” Tryon said. And “if we begin to think that government is to do for us, it’s just putting us one step closer to a socialistic society. ...
“We have a chance to stop it, and stop it now, in our own community.”
Volz took issue with Tryon’s depiction.
“We throw the term ‘government’ around like it is a four-letter word. A lot of times, it is,” he said. “But we are the government, right here, in this case, today in this council chamber. ...
“Government is not turning this into a socialistic endeavor. It is facilitating a means to an end.”
Councilman Ty Lucas once more recused himself from the meeting due to a conflict of interest. NebraskaLand National Bank, where Lucas is a vice president, is one of Rev’s project lenders.
Even as the council was voting, workers with Empire Fence Netting of Waverly were starting to fence off a large area in the mall’s cavernous parking lot where a four-story apartment-commercial building will soon begin to rise.
It’ll be the showcase among an expected 11 new outbuildings at the mall, which also will see three of four existing outbuildings razed and the main mall converted into an outward-facing strip mall.
Works, Rev’s managing partner who had been present or given presentations at earlier votes and public hearings hearings, was absent. His partner, Hernandez, was present but deferred comment to Works.
But “the community just hit a home run tonight,” said a happy Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
“This will be a major pull” bringing regional shoppers back to North Platte, he said. “It just has success written all over it. But it took a lot of financial commitment and a developer willing to do it, because we’ve seen what’s happened in the deterioration of the last 10 years at the mall.”
More than three dozen community supporters of the mall project again filled most audience chairs in the City Hall council chamber, breaking into applause as the last successful 4-3 vote was posted.
One audience member, Chuck Matson of 914 East C St., told council members before the final vote they should back off.
“I commend the council members that have taken a stand,” he said. “And I think more people should. There’s plenty of time to discuss this further and shake out any items that might concern citizen of this town over the amount of money that’s being spent.”
Rieker read a statement he prepared that said he supports the mall’s redevelopers and existing businesses “as a cheerleader” and doesn’t want his “opposition to the taxing mechanisms “ to “reflect a negative status on the mall.”
But he said collecting the EEA tax on Rev’s behalf and diverting the project’s expected increases in property tax revenues through TIF “impinges on the difference between private enterprise and government.”
Though Nebraska law permits both types of city assistance in economic development, “just because something is ‘legal’ doesn’t make it the ‘right’ and ‘proper’ thing to do,” Rieker said.
TIF and EEA also “effectively harms the competition” for the mall’s business by lowering costs for “the one being subsidized,” he added.
If the city doesn’t give Rev’s owners a chance to offset some of its costs, there won’t be additional dollars for them or the city to receive, said Mike Jacobson, NebraskaLand Bank president and CEO and chairman of the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority.
“The developers have proven and made it clear that this project is not moving forward without the approval of TIF and EEA,” Jacobson said.
“So therefore there are no new taxes being created if they just continue to hang onto the mall — like the previous owner did — collect the property taxes until you lose the tenants, scrape the property and use it for some other purpose.
“If that’s what we want for our town, vote no,” he told council members. “This is a no-brainer. You don’t have to think long and hard about whether we’re losing anything. We’re not.”
“I guess I would be all for it if our school budget stayed static for 15 years. But I don’t think it will,” Tryon replied. “So what does that do for our property taxes?”
“If we do nothing, the school’s not going to get more taxes,” Jacobson said. “And if we do something, then they will be guaranteed more taxes in 15 years.”
The mall property’s latest taxable value, released Monday by the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office, shows that local taxpayers are already bearing a heavier tax burden from the mall’s decline.
The mall’s 2021 valuation of $2,831,993 is the same as it was in 2020 but 68.1% less than the mall’s 2016 valuation of $8,870,920, according to county figures.
The mall’s occupancy has shrunk from 91% to 33% since then, with longtime anchors J.C. Penney closing in 2017 and Herberger’s in 2018.
Local governments serving North Platte shared $58,618 in 2020 property taxes from the mall. But that’s $124,960 less than they would have gotten had the mall still been worth for tax purposes what it was in 2016.
Tuesday’s decisive vote ensures local governments won’t watch the mall’s tax bill erode further as redevelopment proceeds, Person said.
“It was going to continue to go down until it had very little value,” he said. “This locks it in. ...
“This is truly what redevelopment is about. Redevelopment cannot usually happen without financial mechanisms,” he said.
The CRA board will finalize Rev’s redevelopment contract calling for both TIF and the EEA tax at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall council chamber.
