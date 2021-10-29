North Platte City Council will consider naming interim police chief

The North Platte City Council will decide Tuesday whether to name Deputy Police Chief Steve Reeves interim chief until retiring Chief Daniel Hudson’s successor is chosen.
Council members also will take their first look at proposed new ward boundaries for the 2022 elections. Their meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
Hudson will retire as police chief Tuesday, three years and 17 days after succeeding former Chief Mike Swain. He retired as a Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant to take the North Platte job.
The city’s Civil Service Commission has yet to forward finalists to succeed Hudson to Mayor Brandon Kelliher. He would nominate the next chief, subject to council ratification.
Commission Chairman Brian Phares said in July that it’s unlikely a permanent chief would be in place before year’s end.
Reeves, a finalist for chief in 2018, joined the Police Department in 1988 and was named Hudson’s deputy chief in July 2019.
Kelliher will swear in Reeves as interim chief at Tuesday’s council meeting if council members approve his temporary appointment.
No council action will be taken Tuesday to formally redraw boundaries for the city’s four election wards based on the 2020 census, according to the meeting’s agenda book.
A first-draft map that council members will review would make “minimal” changes to district lines, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a council memorandum.
Each ward would retain its current orientation, with Ward 4 mostly north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Ward 1 would cover the east and south, with Wards 2 and 3 splitting the west.
City voters elect two council members per ward, with one seat up for election every two years. Seats now held by Council President Jim Nisley (Ward 1) and Councilmen Ty Lucas (Ward 2), Jim Carman (Ward 3) and Ed Rieker (Ward 4) will be on the 2022 ballot.
City officials have contracted with gWorks of Omaha to help redraw ward lines. The proposal would keep each ward’s population within 5% of the target of 5,848 people based on the latest census, Clark said.
In other business, the council will:
» Hold a discussion about procedures for public hearings. Doyce Williams, 1003 East B St., asked city leaders at the council’s Oct. 19 meeting to grant equal time to every speaker, instead of allowing more time for those seeking a particular council action and limiting all others to 3 minutes.
No action will be taken after Tuesday’s discussion, according to the agenda.
» Decide whether to approve the sole lease-purchase bid of $31,387 by Kinetic Leasing Inc. of Fargo, N.D., for a used 2016 Elgin Eagle street sweeper.
Council members Oct. 5 authorized buying the sweeper, which has fewer than 20,000 miles on it. An all-new sweeper would cost $295,000 to $315,000, Public Service Director Layne Groseth said then.
The sweeper equipment sits atop a diesel truck chassis with an estimated life of about 500,000 miles. That will let the city either replace the sweeper equipment when it runs out or convert the chassis to a dump truck, Groseth said.
» Hold second-round debate on an ordinance to rezone a 6,300-square-foot lot at 406 West F St. so owner Marcus Doughty can double an existing brick duplex into a fourplex.
Council members gave 8-0 initial approval Oct. 19 to the ordinance. It would change the lot’s zoning from R-2 to R-3 because the latter allows multifamily housing.
A second positive vote would set up a final ordinance vote Nov. 16, unless council members decide to waive it and adopt the ordinance Tuesday.