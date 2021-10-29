North Platte City Council will consider naming interim police chief

A first-draft map that council members will review would make “minimal” changes to district lines, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said in a council memorandum.

Each ward would retain its current orientation, with Ward 4 mostly north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Ward 1 would cover the east and south, with Wards 2 and 3 splitting the west.

City voters elect two council members per ward, with one seat up for election every two years. Seats now held by Council President Jim Nisley (Ward 1) and Councilmen Ty Lucas (Ward 2), Jim Carman (Ward 3) and Ed Rieker (Ward 4) will be on the 2022 ballot.

City officials have contracted with gWorks of Omaha to help redraw ward lines. The proposal would keep each ward’s population within 5% of the target of 5,848 people based on the latest census, Clark said.

In other business, the council will:

» Hold a discussion about procedures for public hearings. Doyce Williams, 1003 East B St., asked city leaders at the council’s Oct. 19 meeting to grant equal time to every speaker, instead of allowing more time for those seeking a particular council action and limiting all others to 3 minutes.

No action will be taken after Tuesday’s discussion, according to the agenda.