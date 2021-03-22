 Skip to main content
North Platte City Council work session to review finances
North Platte City Council work session to review finances

Local News

The North Platte City Council will hold a nonvoting “work session” Wednesday at which city Finance Director Dawn Miller will review the city’s finances with members.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

City Administrator Matthew Kibbon says the session is designed for education on city fiscal subjects for the city’s newly elected officials.

Four of the eight council members, as well as Mayor Brandon Kelliher, are in their first year in office.

