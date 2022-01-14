North Platte City Councilman Ed Rieker files for re-election to his Ward 4 seat

North Platte City Councilman Ed Rieker has joined colleagues Ty Lucas and Jim Carman in seeking a fresh four-year council term.

Rieker, 916 N. Emory Ave., won his first Ward 4 term in 2018. Lucas was first elected that same year from Ward 2. Carman will be seeking his fourth Ward 3 term.

No one has yet filed in Ward 1, currently represented by Council President Jim Nisley.

Current elected officeholders have until Feb. 15 and challengers until March 1 to file.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the state level:

» Pat Moore of Litchfield has filed to challenge incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg for his District 7 seat on the State Board of Education.

Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte has also announced plans to seek Stevens’ seat. Her name hadn’t appeared on Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s filing list for federal, state or multicounty offices as of Friday afternoon.

» Larry E. Linstrom, who lives at 406 E. Circle Drive, has filed for the Nebraska Public Power District’s Subdivision 4 seat currently held by Bill Hoyt of McCook.

» The Twin Platte Natural Resources District board has gained its first 2022 candidate. Jon Walz of rural Stapleton is seeking re-election to his Subdistrict 1 seat.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.