North Platte City Council's attention will be on city budget this week

Adoption of North Platte’s 2021-22 city budget will occupy most of the City Council’s attention in a pair of meetings this week.
Council members will take up a handful of routine items at Tuesday’s regular meeting before their public hearing on the $136.7 million budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
A final vote on the budget will highlight a special meeting Thursday, with adoption of 2021-22 property tax, water and wastewater rates and next year’s city salary schedule also planned.
The council will convene both nights at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. Tuesday’s budget hearing is set to start at 6:30 p.m.
If the council adopts next year’s budget proposal as presented:
» Combined spending for all city funds would fall by 6.9%, marking the third consecutive year of decline.
» General-fund spending would rise 3.8%, but Municipal Light & Water’s budget would drop by 5.4%. Total payroll would shrink by the equivalent of 6½ full-time positions.
» Combined authorized spending for other funds related to city government would be 20.4% lower than 2020-21. The fund for Iron Eagle Golf Course, sold by the city in March, would disappear.
» The city’s first-ever general-fund cash reserve would be set at $3.31 million. The general fund’s existing short-term “contingency fund” would hold $1.2 million.
» North Platte’s city property tax request would be unchanged from 2020-21, totaling nearly $7.17 million.
» The city property tax rate would be 0.11% lower, declining from 44.3 cents to 44.2 cents per $100 of taxable value. Total taxable valuation inside city limits grew 0.11% for 2021.
While the overall budget hearing will be Tuesday, a separate public hearing on the proposed property tax rate will be saved for Thursday’s special council meeting.
So will a proposed resolution to take advantage of the city’s maximum spending authority under state budget lids for the first time in some 20 years.
Spending on items covered by that lid cannot grow by more than 2.5% a year, unless a governing board votes to raise that to 3.5% in a given year. Bond repayments and a handful of other spending types are excluded from the lid.
Six of the council’s eight members would have to approve the extra 1% of spending authority for that resolution to pass.
Though next year’s total city spending is set to fall, city officials said claiming the extra 1% for 2021-22 will give them more budget room in future years should economic growth requires expanded city services.
The ordinances on Thursday’s agenda to set next year’s salary schedule and water and wastewater rates had been saved for post-budget council meetings in recent years.
The pay-scale ordinance anticipates a two-stage pay raise for city employees, with a 2% increase in October and a 1.5% boost in June 2022.
Basic water rates would be 2% higher for 2021-22, would basic wastewater rates will grow by 3.5%, said Public Service Director Layne Groseth.
But the Legislature also has eliminated sales reccomends taxes on residential water and wastewater service, he said. That means most residential customers shouldn’t see their water bills change if their usage stays the same.
Most of the council’s Tuesday business before its budget hearing will be considered as part of a 10-item “consent agenda.”
That group of items includes Mayor Brandon Kelliher’s nominations of Jeff Bain, David Fudge and Angie Forbes for full three-year Planning Commission terms and Robbie Stefka as the alternate member for the city’s Board of Adjustment.
Bain, Fudge and Forbes all joined the planning panel over the past year to complete unexpired terms.
Three liquor-license manager applications also appear on the consent agenda. The city typically forwards those to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission with no recommendation, and Tuesday’s applications would be no different.
The consent agenda will be adopted with a single vote unless a council member asks for separate votes on one or more items.
Also Tuesday, council members will:
» Decide whether to add a westbound stop sign at the intersection of West William Avenue and Oak Street.
» Hold a public hearing and vote on whether to grant MRN Properties LLC a conditional use permit to set aside four RV spaces in its mobile-home park at 4004 W. 14th St. The park also fronts Rodeo Road.