North Platte City Council's attention will be on city budget this week

» North Platte’s city property tax request would be unchanged from 2020-21, totaling nearly $7.17 million.

» The city property tax rate would be 0.11% lower, declining from 44.3 cents to 44.2 cents per $100 of taxable value. Total taxable valuation inside city limits grew 0.11% for 2021.

While the overall budget hearing will be Tuesday, a separate public hearing on the proposed property tax rate will be saved for Thursday’s special council meeting.

So will a proposed resolution to take advantage of the city’s maximum spending authority under state budget lids for the first time in some 20 years.

Spending on items covered by that lid cannot grow by more than 2.5% a year, unless a governing board votes to raise that to 3.5% in a given year. Bond repayments and a handful of other spending types are excluded from the lid.

Six of the council’s eight members would have to approve the extra 1% of spending authority for that resolution to pass.

Though next year’s total city spending is set to fall, city officials said claiming the extra 1% for 2021-22 will give them more budget room in future years should economic growth requires expanded city services.