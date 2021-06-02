North Platte City Council's Community Redevelopment Authority finalizes mall redevelopment package

Instead of starting all its construction work in a single year, Rev expects to complete its $75 million renovation in four phases over several years.

That means, Bacon and Jacobson said, that TIF’s 15-year clock will run at different times on different parts of the mall property — but also that the mall’s combined “base” taxable value won’t stay at $2.83 million.

In effect, the current valuation also will be split into four parts.

The first part — covering the part of the 28 acres on which Rev starts construction during 2021 — will be first to have its share of the mall’s total valuation frozen and its 15-year TIF clock started.

But the parts of the mall representing Phases 2, 3 and 4 won’t have their valuations frozen and their 15-year clocks started until Rev starts work on each remaining phase in turn, Jacobson said.

“I guarantee you that once redevelopment occurs and we start developing (the first part), the entire valuation’s going to go up,” he said.

That means local governments will benefit from any growth in the taxable values on those phases before each one’s turn comes to be frozen and TIF begins on that phase.

Finally, the enhanced property tax bill on each phase would become fully available to local governments once TIF runs its course on that phase.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.