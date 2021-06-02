North Platte City Council's Community Redevelopment Authority finalizes mall redevelopment package

Six weeks. Five public hearings. Seventeen separate votes by four different North Platte city panels.
Platte River Mall’s new owners reached the end of their City Hall gantlet Wednesday when the Community Redevelopment Authority finalized the city’s part of their $74.95 million financing package.
CRA board members voted 5-0 to approve the project’s redevelopment contract with the city, a step enabled when the City Council Tuesday declared the 28-acre mall complex an “enhanced employment area.”
That allowed the city to not only offer $8.12 million in tax increment financing but also collect up to $7.51 million through a 1.95% EEA “occupation tax” on taxable mall purchases starting Jan. 1, 2022.
The council approved the redevelopment plan May 18, conditional on Tuesday’s final EEA vote, and granted a $1 million forgivable Quality Growth Fund loan — the third part of Rev Development LLC’s city financing package — on May 4.
Though the city’s assistance represents about 22.2% of the mall project, only the loan from QGF’s reserved sales taxes — a mere 1.3% of overall construction costs — involves money now in the city treasury.
None of the money Rev hopes to recoup through TIF and the EEA tax will exist unless partners Mike Works and Justin Hernandez deliver on their transformation of the 1972 mall, CRA Chairman Mike Jacobson reiterated Wednesday.
“The city’s not on the hook, CRA’s not on the hook, the taxpayers aren’t on the hook,” said Jacobson, who made a similar point Tuesday night before the council’s climactic 4-3 vote for final approval of the EEA ordinance.
“I think we’re incredibly fortunate to have someone who’s willing to spend that kind of money to purchase the property, rehab the property and turn it into something.”
Jacobson said city residents who want lower property taxes need to recognize that their best chance lies in projects like the mall’s redevelopment and the proposed Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant.
“If we have any chance to reduce property tax burdens, it’s going to happen by growing the tax base,” Jacobson said.
“You have never been able to cut your way to prosperity. It just doesn’t happen.”
Though Works and Hernandez bought the mall for $7.15 million in November, their City Hall obstacle course began when they unveiled their full redevelopment plan in late March.
The main mall will be gradually transformed into an outward-facing strip mall, with a four-story apartment-retail complex the most prominent of up to 11 new outbuildings. Three of four existing outbuildings eventually will be razed.
Council members voted nine times on various aspects of the mall project, with the CRA, the Planning Commission and the QGF Citizens Review Committee accounting for the other eight.
Thirteen of the 17 votes by those four panels won without formal dissent, including the council’s vote to grant the $1 million QGF loan.
The council split three times on the EEA ordinance and once on the redevelopment plan, with critics saying EEA and TIF amount to unwarranted government intrusion into private enterprise.
Jacobson and CRA attorney Mike Bacon of Gothenburg called attention Wednesday to the project’s potential to at least erase the sharp fall in the mall’s taxable value over the past five years.
Lincoln County assessor’s figures released Tuesday left last year’s mall valuation for property tax purposes unchanged for 2021 at $2,831,993 — 68% less than the 2016 figure of $8,870,920.
Most of that decline came in 2017 — the year charter anchor J.C. Penney closed — when the Assessor’s Office slashed the mall’s taxable value to $3,396,655.
A further decline to $2,547,490 followed in 2018, when longtime anchor Herberger’s went out of business. The mall’s valuation stayed there for 2019 before rising to its current figure for 2020.
If the mall had held its 2016 valuation, local governments serving North Platte would have shared $183,578 in 2020 property taxes. They split $58,618 instead.
But unlike many TIF projects, Bacon said, local governments stand to gain some of the mall project’s eventual property tax boost before it goes fully on the tax rolls.
Instead of starting all its construction work in a single year, Rev expects to complete its $75 million renovation in four phases over several years.
That means, Bacon and Jacobson said, that TIF’s 15-year clock will run at different times on different parts of the mall property — but also that the mall’s combined “base” taxable value won’t stay at $2.83 million.
In effect, the current valuation also will be split into four parts.
The first part — covering the part of the 28 acres on which Rev starts construction during 2021 — will be first to have its share of the mall’s total valuation frozen and its 15-year TIF clock started.
But the parts of the mall representing Phases 2, 3 and 4 won’t have their valuations frozen and their 15-year clocks started until Rev starts work on each remaining phase in turn, Jacobson said.
“I guarantee you that once redevelopment occurs and we start developing (the first part), the entire valuation’s going to go up,” he said.
That means local governments will benefit from any growth in the taxable values on those phases before each one’s turn comes to be frozen and TIF begins on that phase.
Finally, the enhanced property tax bill on each phase would become fully available to local governments once TIF runs its course on that phase.