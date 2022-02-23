North Platte City Hall, Lee Bird Field gain openings after board member becomes state senator

As Mike Jacobson filled District 42’s short-lived Unicameral vacancy Wednesday, he created two other openings affecting North Platte City Hall and Lee Bird Field.

Jacobson’s new State Capitol colleagues, meanwhile, had largely decided which of departed Sen. Mike Groene’s bills they’d take on for the 2022 session’s second half.

The NebraskaLand Bank founder and leader resigned as a board member and chairman of the North Platte Airport Authority Wednesday morning, Airport Manager Sam Seafeldt said.

He received Jacobson’s resignation about 11:30 a.m., just before Chief Justice Michael Heavican swore him in at Lincoln’s State Capitol.

State law says Mayor Brandon Kelliher must nominate Jacobson’s airport board successor, subject to City Council approval, Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell said.

Jacobson had just short of three years left on his current six-year airport board term. Kelliher said he’ll start seeking city residents interested in filling that vacancy.

“Hopefully the City Council will approve my selection on March 15, most likely,” he said. “I don’t know who that will be.”

He’d like to have Jacobson’s airport board successor in place in time for that panel’s next meeting March 27, he said.

The five-member Airport Authority board had only one seat up for election this year. Daren Wilkinson has filed for the seat now held by Greg Hanna, who chose not to seek re-election.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the City Council’s initial vote to create the Airport Authority on Aug. 21, 1962. Members of that council reaffirmed their decision on April 26, 1963.

Though the airport board was created by the city, it’s a separate political subdivision under state law. North Platte voters elect Airport Authority board members separately from their mayor and council members.

It took Jacobson a bit longer Wednesday afternoon to text Kelliher his resignation from North Platte’s five-member Community Redevelopment Authority board.

The mayor and council also will have to fill Jacobson’s CRA board position. He had been chairman since joining the board in 1999.

In Lincoln, at least eight of Groene’s 2022 bills had officially acquired new legislative sponsors before Speaker Mike Hilgers’ Tuesday deadline for senators to decide.

Leading the group were Legislative Bill 1065, the “microTIF” update bill now sponsored by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, and LB 788, the industrial “rail park” funding bill now championed by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer.

Hilgers chose LB 1065 as one of his 25 speaker’s priority bills for the second half of the 60-day session. Senators reached Day 30 Wednesday.

The Unicameral webpage for LB 783, Groene’s request for federal COVID-19 funds to aid construction of Sustainable Beef LLC’s North Platte meatpacking plant, wasn’t yet showing a new sponsor Wednesday afternoon.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said Tuesday that Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell had agreed to shepherd the beef-plant proposal toward passage.

But two other lawmakers have showed interest in taking over LB 783, so its new sponsor remains undecided, according to Hilgers’ office.

Though introduced as a separate bill, LB 783 is expected to be rolled in with American Relief Plan requests from other lawmakers into a single Appropriations Committee bill.

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart emerged as the new sponsor of Groene’s LB 1275, which would allow the use of cannabis in oil or pill form to treat Nebraskans with certain terminal or incurable illnesses.

Groene’s bill received its Judiciary Committee hearing as scheduled Wednesday. Wishart, who has been leading an initiative petition drive allowing for broader “medical marijuana” use, saw her 2021 bill on the subject (LB 474) stall last May due to a filibuster.

Sen. John Lowe of Kearney will sponsor Groene’s LB 1181, which would require official ID documents to be presented when registering to vote and casting ballots. The bill will receive its public hearing March 2.

Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman has taken over as sponsor of three Groene bills, each at different stages of legislative consideration.

» LB 786, awaiting second-round floor debate, says election candidates who own their principal home wouldn’t have to disclose its address to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

» LB 787, which would bring boards created by interlocal agreements under state budget laws, has advanced from committee and awaits first-round debate.

» LB 785, which would shorten the “early voting” period for regular elections from 35 to 22 days, was heard Jan. 26 but remains in committee.

Six of Groene’s 2022 bills apparently failed to gain new sponsors by Tuesday’s deadline, including his renewed efforts to clarify educators’ disciplinary powers (LB 1179) and boost state school aid (LB 1207).

LB 1179’s scheduled Feb. 28 hearing has been canceled, as has Thursday’s planned hearing for LB 784, which would base hospital tax exemptions on the extent of their charity care.

More by Todd von Kampen

