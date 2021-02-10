 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte city offices, library will be closed on Presidents Day
0 comments

North Platte city offices, library will be closed on Presidents Day

  • 0
Local News

North Platte City Hall and other city offices will be closed Monday in honor of the Presidents Day holiday.

The North Platte Public Library, Ready to Serve Volunteer Program office, North Platte Senior Center and the North Platte Public Transit bus service all will be closed.

Normal city bus service will resume Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, call the business office at 308-535-8560. To schedule a ride, call the dispatcher at 308-532-1370.

Some North Platte residents can expect delays in trash collection. The city’s Public Service Department asks residents to have carts in place on their normal pickup day to avoid being missed.

North Platte’s transfer station, south of the city at 3320 N. Lake Road, also will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Mitt Romney is saved by a Capitol Police officer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More low temps, snow ahead for North Platte and area
Local

More low temps, snow ahead for North Platte and area

National Weather Service meteorologist Darren Snively said three systems came through this past weekend. But there's still more to come: Another system is expected to bring more snow to the area between Wednesday and Friday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News