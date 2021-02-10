North Platte city offices, library will be closed on Presidents Day

North Platte City Hall and other city offices will be closed Monday in honor of the Presidents Day holiday.

The North Platte Public Library, Ready to Serve Volunteer Program office, North Platte Senior Center and the North Platte Public Transit bus service all will be closed.

Normal city bus service will resume Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, call the business office at 308-535-8560. To schedule a ride, call the dispatcher at 308-532-1370.

Some North Platte residents can expect delays in trash collection. The city’s Public Service Department asks residents to have carts in place on their normal pickup day to avoid being missed.

North Platte’s transfer station, south of the city at 3320 N. Lake Road, also will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday.