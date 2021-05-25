North Platte City Planning Commission approves cell towers for Viaero

Two proposed Viaero Wireless cell-phone towers in southern North Platte won endorsements Tuesday evening from the city Planning Commission.
The planning panel also backed Legacy Dance & Gymnastics’ plans to add onto the former Hall Elementary School after the city’s Board of Adjustment approved a needed setback variance Tuesday morning.
Both cell towers and an amendment to Legacy’s November 2018 conditional use permit allowing the addition will receive public hearings and final votes at the City Council’s June 15 meeting.
Viaero wants to build towers at Wash Time Car Wash, near Walmart at 1302 S. Chestnut St., and behind Holiday Inn Express at 2720 S. Willow St. Both are in B-2 highway commercial districts.
Its proposed 80-foot-tall South Chestnut tower would accompany a planned new Viaero retail store at Chestnut and East Francis Street, said site acquisition specialist Chris Riha of Grand Island.
That tower would include aesthetic features to better blend in with nearby businesses, unlike Viaero’s plans for a 100-foot-tall monopole near the hotel.
Almost all the South Willow site’s neighbors are commercial buildings, Riha said. The nearest homes on West Eugene Avenue are several hundred feet away.
No one spoke against Viaero’s proposed towers at either public hearing before the Planning Commission endorsed them unanimously.
Panel member Lee Davies first successfully attached a condition to the South Chestnut tower’s approval motion to require Viaero to build its required fence there as a privacy fence.
Doing so would better complement that stretch of East Francis, said Davies, a North Platte architect.
The panel’s recommendation to approve Viaero’s South Willow tower doesn’t call for a privacy fence.
Planning Commission members also voted 9-0 to recommend the council clear the way for Legacy to add a 130-foot-square structure onto the north of the old school.
Club owner Janna Ryan bought the Hall building at a September 2018 auction and moved Legacy there in early 2019.
Because Ryan needed and got a conditional use permit to occupy the original 75-foot by 80-foot school, she needs to amend that permit to build the addition, said Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
The project also needed a variance to move forward because the original Hall building’s 33-foot front-yard setback is 7 feet too short for a construction project under city zoning regulations, Clark said.
The Hall building at 3191 N. Studley Road sits outside city limits but within North Platte’s two-mile-wide zoning jurisdiction.
Board of Adjustment members, who have the last word on variances, voted 5-0 to grant one to Ryan on condition that trees near the school’s entrance be removed to improve motorists’ lines of sight.
Ryan will be responsible for removing trees on her property, Clark told the Planning Commission. Lincoln County will remove those sitting within its Studley Road right-of-way.
The county also will put up no-parking signs on both sides of Studley Road, she added. Project contractor Philip Hamilton said new parking is planned on the addition’s east side.
In other business before North Platte’s two zoning-related city panels Tuesday:
» Board of Adjustment members voted 5-0 to approve a variance sought by Terry and Nancy McNew for a completed “mother-in-law’s quarters” at 1620 N. Dodge Ave.
The City Council granted a conditional use permit for the project in June 2019, but it was finished with only a 2-foot side-yard setback instead of the minimum 25 feet required for corner lots adjoining a side street.
Clark said the adjustment board required that a porch on the mother-in-law’s quarters never be enclosed, in order to improve visibility on Dodge.
» The Planning Commission endorsed vacating part of North Eastman Avenue between East 15th Street and the next alley to the south.
Clark said Robert Ziegler, who asked for the vacation, owns 820 and 902 E. 15th St. on either side of the unused street. The vacated portion would be absorbed into the lot including 820 E. 15th, she said.
“Honestly, if you drove out there, you probably wouldn’t know it’s a street,” Clark said.
The city had planned to develop that part of North Eastman long ago, she added. But it’s only 33 feet wide, and the city lacks right-of-way to double that width to meet current standards.
» The planning panel also backed a proposed lot split at 1903 N. Sheridan Ave., which owner Kati Pearman is seeking to split off an existing home from the rest of the lot.
Because West 19th Street is unpaved abutting the property, Clark said, city regulations required Pearman to submit a petition for the city to pave it.
Pearman has done so, but the city won’t automatically pave the street unless a majority of affected property owners agree, she said. If they do, they would share the paving cost through assessments.
The stretch of West 19th in question stretches from Sheridan to the Jackson Avenue intersection, Clark added.
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.