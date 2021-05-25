North Platte City Planning Commission approves cell towers for Viaero

Ryan will be responsible for removing trees on her property, Clark told the Planning Commission. Lincoln County will remove those sitting within its Studley Road right-of-way.

The county also will put up no-parking signs on both sides of Studley Road, she added. Project contractor Philip Hamilton said new parking is planned on the addition’s east side.

In other business before North Platte’s two zoning-related city panels Tuesday:

» Board of Adjustment members voted 5-0 to approve a variance sought by Terry and Nancy McNew for a completed “mother-in-law’s quarters” at 1620 N. Dodge Ave.

The City Council granted a conditional use permit for the project in June 2019, but it was finished with only a 2-foot side-yard setback instead of the minimum 25 feet required for corner lots adjoining a side street.

Clark said the adjustment board required that a porch on the mother-in-law’s quarters never be enclosed, in order to improve visibility on Dodge.

» The Planning Commission endorsed vacating part of North Eastman Avenue between East 15th Street and the next alley to the south.