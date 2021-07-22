North Platte Civil Service Commission chairman: New police chief will probably be in place by end of year

It is unlikely that North Platte will have a new police chief in place before Chief Dan Hudson retires Nov. 2.
Brian Phares, chairman of the city’s Civil Service Commission, said the hiring process, which includes testing and multiple interviews, makes the end of the year a more realistic time table.
Phares’ comments came during a commission meeting Thursday afternoon.
Based on applicants’ interviews and test scores, the commission will select and rank at least three finalists for Mayor Brandon Kelliher. Kelliher will then conduct his own interviews before presenting a candidate for the City Council to confirm.
Deputy Police Chief Steve Reeves would lead the department on an interim basis if a new chief is not in office when Hudson leaves.
Hudson, who was hired in 2018, announced his retirement plans in June. His last day will come just over three years after he took over the position Oct. 16, 2018.
The vacancy is being advertised on the North Platte city website as well as in The Telegraph and about five law enforcement websites.
The advertisement states the salary range will be between $77,708.80 and $106,828.80, based on qualifications and experience.
The police department has 67 employees, and 41 are sworn officers.
Applications will be received until Aug. 31. The commission will review the submissions Sept. 7 and narrow down the list, based not only on experience and a degree, but also police administration background.
“We have had some (candidates) in the past that technically have the requirement in terms of experience and degrees, but they don’t have the leadership skills,” Phares said. “They had never run a department or done a budget before.”
The Nebraska State Patrol will also conduct background checks on the applicants as the Police Department can not do that in-house due to the possibility of internal candidates. The Kearney Police Department ran the background checks in 2018.
About 30 candidates applied in 2018, a number of whom were in Nebraska. The city also received interest from other states, most notably California and New York. Hudson was a recently retired Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant.
Candidates who advance will then be subjected to a Behavioral Personal Assessment Device test. It is a video simulation that shows scenarios an officer could face day to day — such as a domestic situation or a traffic stop.
The candidates will have about 30 seconds after the video to collect their thoughts and then verbally respond on how they would handle the situation. They will be graded by the company that runs the test, and the results will be sent to the commission.
Phares called the test an intermediate step in the hiring process and said it was used when Hudson was hired.
The question of funds to cover the test cost was brought up during the commission meeting, but Phares said he believed civil service money is available in the city budget to cover it.
“We have to figure it out because we are going to have to do this,” Phares said of the hiring process. “The chief is leaving and we have to do something.”
