North Platte Civil Service Commission chairman: New police chief will probably be in place by end of year

Applications will be received until Aug. 31. The commission will review the submissions Sept. 7 and narrow down the list, based not only on experience and a degree, but also police administration background.

“We have had some (candidates) in the past that technically have the requirement in terms of experience and degrees, but they don’t have the leadership skills,” Phares said. “They had never run a department or done a budget before.”

The Nebraska State Patrol will also conduct background checks on the applicants as the Police Department can not do that in-house due to the possibility of internal candidates. The Kearney Police Department ran the background checks in 2018.

About 30 candidates applied in 2018, a number of whom were in Nebraska. The city also received interest from other states, most notably California and New York. Hudson was a recently retired Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant.

Candidates who advance will then be subjected to a Behavioral Personal Assessment Device test. It is a video simulation that shows scenarios an officer could face day to day — such as a domestic situation or a traffic stop.