On Wednesday, the City of North Platte will begin a seal coating operation on streets that have been overlayed within the last 10 years.

The project will begin with Halligan Drive from Platte Oasis Parkway to Newberry Access Road.

The city will notify residents with fliers on cars parked along the street and at doors along the project streets, the Engineering Department said in a press release. Vehicles left on the street will be towed, the release said.

The city also asks that sprinklers be turned off and asks people to park as close to their homes in their driveway as possible to avoid debris or overspray of oil.

Hall Brothers has contracted with the city for the project.

"There will be some short periods of time that your driveway will not be accessible as these operations pass your residence," the city said in a press release.

The seal coat process includes cleaning the street, a coat of oil and gravel. Within a week or two, the gravel will be removed.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.