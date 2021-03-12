North Platte Community Build Playground offers another opportunity for residents to contribute

The North Platte Community Build Playground initiative continues to move forward with another opportunity for residents to contribute.
“Donating a community-build playground memory brick is a wonderful way to honor a family member or friend who has passed away, especially if that loved one had a love for children and the community of North Platte,” said DeeJay January-Jackson, memorial brick donations lead for the project.
Funds raised go directly to the Community Build Playground project, an ADA-inclusive, themed playground that will be at Centennial Park. The group hopes to have the funds to build the park raised by the end of May.
The 4-by-8-inch engraved bricks, which will become part of the playground’s walkway, are available for a minimum $125 donation. Interested parties can obtain a donation form and pay online through webuildNP.org. Donation forms also can be picked up at Great Plains Realty and Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation in North Platte.
Engraving on the bricks features three lines: “In Memory of” is included on the first line, the name of the person whom the donor wishes to recognize is on the second line, and the third line can describe the donor’s relationship to that person.
The North Platte Community Build Playground team partnered with Playgrounds by Leathers, a company that has built nearly 3,500 playgrounds across the country.
Playground designers from Leathers engaged help from local children from all locations of North Platte Public Schools’ Kids Klub and from McDaid Elementary School. Their imaginations led to the design plans of a playground that will feature more than 40 play equipment components with a North Platte Canteen theme, complete with a train, 1940s car and a depot. The future playground will be built in September, provided fundraising goals are met.
The imaginative and interactive design features poured-in-place rubber flooring that allows physically challenged parents and children to access the playground and be part of the play experience. ADA-approved playground equipment will be available throughout the theme-based playground to ensure that children with special needs have the same opportunity to play as those without physical disability.
“Once the $334,000 goal is raised, Playgrounds by Leathers will help the committee organize local volunteer teams of parents, grandparents, skilled labor, non-skilled labor, youth groups, civic groups, school children, businesses and anyone interested in lending a hand to build the playground in one week,” said Fiona Libsack, North Platte Community Build Playground fundraising chair. “Build week will be an opportunity for the entire community to come together to build something truly amazing for the children of North Platte.”
Libsack said bringing the project to reality will require both human and financial resources.
“We truly appreciate the community for embracing this playground idea and making it happen for North Platte kids,” Libsack said. “It’s been such a fun project to be a part of and something our community will enjoy for years to come.”
For more information, go to webuildNP.org. In addition to memorial brick donation opportunities, the website features information about fence picket and component donation opportunities.
