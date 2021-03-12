North Platte Community Build Playground offers another opportunity for residents to contribute

The North Platte Community Build Playground initiative continues to move forward with another opportunity for residents to contribute.

“Donating a community-build playground memory brick is a wonderful way to honor a family member or friend who has passed away, especially if that loved one had a love for children and the community of North Platte,” said DeeJay January-Jackson, memorial brick donations lead for the project.

Funds raised go directly to the Community Build Playground project, an ADA-inclusive, themed playground that will be at Centennial Park. The group hopes to have the funds to build the park raised by the end of May.

The 4-by-8-inch engraved bricks, which will become part of the playground’s walkway, are available for a minimum $125 donation. Interested parties can obtain a donation form and pay online through webuildNP.org. Donation forms also can be picked up at Great Plains Realty and Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation in North Platte.

Engraving on the bricks features three lines: “In Memory of” is included on the first line, the name of the person whom the donor wishes to recognize is on the second line, and the third line can describe the donor’s relationship to that person.