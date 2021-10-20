North Platte Community Build Playground opens

The North Platte Community Build Playground is officially open to the public, according to an update Wednesday on the organization’s Facebook page.
The post noted that the swings are not there yet due to shipping delays, and that the memorial bricks are yet to be installed.
Those who visit the playground are encouraged to tag North Platte Community Build Playground or @WeBuildNP in photos shared on social media.
