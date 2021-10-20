 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Community Build Playground opens
0 comments
top story

North Platte Community Build Playground opens

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Platte Community Build Playground is officially open to the public, according to an update Wednesday on the organization’s Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The post noted that the swings are not there yet due to shipping delays, and that the memorial bricks are yet to be installed.

Those who visit the playground are encouraged to tag North Platte Community Build Playground or @WeBuildNP in photos shared on social media.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News