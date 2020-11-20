North Platte Community Build Playground reveals design for Centennial Park playground

After input from children and community members, Playgrounds by Leathers has designed the proposed “community build” playground at Centennial Park.
Emily Wurl and Tauni Morris unveiled the design on a Facebook Live event on Friday evening. North Platte Community Build Playground, the community group formed to spearhead the playground project, is hoping to begin the next step of realizing the dream of and for kids.
“In the summer of 2019, my family came back from Yellowstone,” Morris said in an interview with The Telegraph on Wednesday. “When you have small kids you want to get out and stretch their legs, so we stopped in Lander, Wyoming, and they have an excellent playground.”
She sent Wurl pictures and video and told her “we need something like this in North Platte,” Morris said. “I did some research on Playgrounds by Leathers and found that one of their business models is actually a community-build model, where members of the community come together and build the playground.”
Leathers sends a project coordinator to help with instructions and direct the build.
“We’ve been in the pre-design phase, and now with the unveiling of the design, we will move into the fundraising phase of the project,” Morris said.
Children in the community were asked to submit their dreams and ideas for the playground.
“Victoria Simmons is a counselor at Washington Elementary and she gathered a team of people to get some input on what our community needs for children with special needs,” Morris said. “We would like for our ultimate design to be inclusive and helpful for kiddos that have extra special needs and make it fun for them too.”
The project team will be offering various fundraisers
“Specifically, we’re going to be selling pickets that will go around the perimeter of the playground,” Morris said. “You can have them imprinted with 22 characters and we’re selling these for $50.”
She said the hope is that families will want to be invested in the project.
“They can jump on board and have their family’s name on it and have something to be proud of that they contributed to this,” Morris said.
Eight hundred pickets will be available for purchase, depending on how the final design plays out. The cost of the playground is $325,000.
“One of the major things of why it’s costing so much is we are committed to having poured-in-place rubber surfacing,” Morris said. “That goes into our accessibility plan that it will help kiddos with wheelchairs and give them smooth access to the playground.”
For more information on the project, visit facebook.com/webuildnp.
