North Platte Community Build Playground reveals design for Centennial Park playground

“Victoria Simmons is a counselor at Washington Elementary and she gathered a team of people to get some input on what our community needs for children with special needs,” Morris said. “We would like for our ultimate design to be inclusive and helpful for kiddos that have extra special needs and make it fun for them too.”

The project team will be offering various fundraisers

“Specifically, we’re going to be selling pickets that will go around the perimeter of the playground,” Morris said. “You can have them imprinted with 22 characters and we’re selling these for $50.”

She said the hope is that families will want to be invested in the project.

“They can jump on board and have their family’s name on it and have something to be proud of that they contributed to this,” Morris said.

Eight hundred pickets will be available for purchase, depending on how the final design plays out. The cost of the playground is $325,000.

“One of the major things of why it’s costing so much is we are committed to having poured-in-place rubber surfacing,” Morris said. “That goes into our accessibility plan that it will help kiddos with wheelchairs and give them smooth access to the playground.”

For more information on the project, visit facebook.com/webuildnp.

