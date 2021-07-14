North Platte Community Build Playground sets Aug. 2 as deadline to buy memorial pickets, bricks

The North Platte Community Build Playground moves closer to the actual build date and coordinators want to alert the public of the Aug. 2 deadline to purchase pickets and memorial bricks.

“We are moving into the building phase, which means we are approaching a fundraising deadline quickly with our pickets and bricks,” said Tauni Morris, Community Build Playground co-coordinator. “Now we want to make sure that people don’t miss out on this opportunity.”

The playground is scheduled to be built by community volunteers Sept. 15 through 19 at Centennial Park, replacing the current playground.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The only reason we have been able to set those build dates is because North Platte is an extremely generous community,” Morris said.

The engraved bricks will become part of the playground walkway and are available for a minimum tax-deductible $125 donation. Engraving on the bricks features three lines: “In Memory of” is included on the first line, the name of the person that the donor wishes to recognize is on the second line and the third line is available for the relationship to that person including, but not limited to, mother, daughter, father, son or friend.