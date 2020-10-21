North Platte community celebrates opening of Cody Park playground

Community members, local leaders and children gathered for a noontime celebration Wednesday for the official opening of the Storyland East Cody Park playground.
And within a year, another playground across town in North Platte could be completed as well.
Shortly after the ceremonial ribbon-cutting for Storyland, the plans were announced for a new playground at Centennial Park — for which local children are being asked to provide their design ideas.
The project got the green light from the North Platte City Council on Tuesday.
“(Kids) have such a different perspective of what they enjoy with a playground than we do as adults,” said Emily Wurl, a co-coordinator of the North Platte Community Build Playground organization that is heading the Centennial Park project. “We also want kids to understand that they can have ownership in what is going on in our community as well.”
Kids are asked to draw what their ideal playground on an 8½-by-11-inch piece of paper or write a list of what they would like to see included in a facility.
They are then asked to write their name, grade and school on their entry and drop it off at one of the two Runza restaurants in North Platte.
Community Build Playground has partnered with the North Platte Public Schools Kids Klub. Wurl said around 300 students from that group are expected to submit their designs for the playground.
The deadline for the “Draw your Dream Playground” is Nov. 4, and the goal is to have a design revealed by the end of that month.
Community Build Playground is working with Leathers and Associates, a company that specializes in custom-designed outdoor play spaces. The company is expected to take the kids’ concepts into the eventual overall theme of the playground.
A survey is also being distributed in the North Platte community for adults to give their thoughts on what they would like to see at the playground.
Fundraising for the project opened Wednesday as there was a collection can at Cody Park. Donations can also be sent to the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
Tauni Morris, a co-coordinator of the Community Build Playground, said individual pickets will also be sold for the fence that will go around the playground. People, families or businesses can have their names imprinted on the pickets.
The goal is to have the project fully funded by next summer and have the all-inclusive playground installed by September.
Wurl said the estimated cost of the playground could be $325,000, but that figure could change with the design process.
The Community Build Playground said in its media release that Newburn Funds are available for the project but are “not enough to build a robust destination playground.”
The release said that an application for Newburn Funds is needed to cover remaining costs.
Lyle Minshull, the director of the parks and cemetery division for the City of North Platte, said the Cody Park playground and the one proposed for Centennial Park are welcomed additions to the community.
Storyland, a playground constructed by former Huskers football standout Eric Crouch’s company, was financed through the Newburn Funds as well as a grant from the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
Minshull said a lot of the elements at the playground focus on climbing, sliding and other physical activities. But there are also areas where kids can turn gears or blocks for problem-solving. One area teaches sign language symbols.
“It is something that allows (the kids) to be involved in mentally and physically,” Minshull said. “That is what these playgrounds are all about now — the development part of it.”
