North Platte community celebrates opening of Cody Park playground

Community members, local leaders and children gathered for a noontime celebration Wednesday for the official opening of the Storyland East Cody Park playground.

And within a year, another playground across town in North Platte could be completed as well.

Shortly after the ceremonial ribbon-cutting for Storyland, the plans were announced for a new playground at Centennial Park — for which local children are being asked to provide their design ideas.

The project got the green light from the North Platte City Council on Tuesday.

“(Kids) have such a different perspective of what they enjoy with a playground than we do as adults,” said Emily Wurl, a co-coordinator of the North Platte Community Build Playground organization that is heading the Centennial Park project. “We also want kids to understand that they can have ownership in what is going on in our community as well.”

Kids are asked to draw what their ideal playground on an 8½-by-11-inch piece of paper or write a list of what they would like to see included in a facility.

They are then asked to write their name, grade and school on their entry and drop it off at one of the two Runza restaurants in North Platte.