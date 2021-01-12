 Skip to main content
North Platte Community College auctioning off surplus construction items, equipment
The public can bid on the items now until 6 p.m. Jan. 20 through the Isabell Auction Service website at isabellauction.com.

 Johnson, Heather

The North Platte Community College Physical Resources department is clearing out surplus construction materials, tools and equipment

Everything from carpet, doors, windows and mirrors to ceramic tile, extension cords and even basketball hoops are up for grabs.

A skid-steer, front-end loader, semi-trailers, day cab semi-truck, mowers, welders, lumber, racks, carts, restaurant equipment and office furniture will also be available.

The auction is online only. A printable catalog is available on the auction website.

More information about the items is available through Shawn Aten, NPCC Physical Resources director, at atens@mpcc.edu.

Questions about the auction can be directed to Isabell’s at 308-532-6944.

