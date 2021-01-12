North Platte Community College auctioning off surplus construction items, equipment

The North Platte Community College Physical Resources department is clearing out surplus construction materials, tools and equipment

The public can bid on the items now until 6 p.m. Jan. 20 through the Isabell Auction Service website at isabellauction.com.

Everything from carpet, doors, windows and mirrors to ceramic tile, extension cords and even basketball hoops are up for grabs.

A skid-steer, front-end loader, semi-trailers, day cab semi-truck, mowers, welders, lumber, racks, carts, restaurant equipment and office furniture will also be available.

The auction is online only. A printable catalog is available on the auction website.

More information about the items is available through Shawn Aten, NPCC Physical Resources director, at atens@mpcc.edu.

Questions about the auction can be directed to Isabell’s at 308-532-6944.