North Platte Community College music department introduces Prairie Angels Chorale

A new choir group has launched at North Platte Community College for girls in grades 4-12.
The Prairie Angels Chorale will be led by NPCC music instructor Kristin Simpson, who wanted to create another performing arts opportunity in the community for school-age children.
She wanted to do so in a way that would be educational and would allow students to make lifelong friends and have fun in a safe and positive environment.
“I see this as a way to meet the needs of an underserved population,” Simpson said. “There are not a lot of music-related activities for local youth. I also wanted to bring families to campus. We have beautiful facilities that I’m proud to share with everyone.”
Among other things, students will learn how to sing in two or three parts with piano accompaniment and how to sing challenging pieces.
“If individuals are trained well when they are young and develop an ear for music when they are young, then that will open more doors for them down the road,” Simpson said. “There are college scholarships out there, not to mention many jobs that incorporate music in some way or another.”
She’s a firm believer that music is more than just another form of expression — it improves quality of life.
“It’s all about humanity,” Simpson said. “Music is a stress relief, but it’s also part of our soul. Jean-Jacques Rousseau, a philosopher, writer and composer during the Enlightenment period, went so far as to suggest music is more archaic and basic than speech. As an instructor, I get to teach joy and emotion at the deepest level.”
Classes will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays in Room 115 of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.
Students will rehearse year-round and perform in concerts hosted by the NPCC music department. Because the goal is for the chorale to be a select choir, it’s recommended that participants have some previous singing experience.
“Joining will mean a lot of growing and learning for these girls, but it will also be a lot of fun,” Simpson said. “It will allow them to be part of a positive group where it’s OK for them to be themselves. We will all be there with the same goal, and that’s to support each other.”
The cost to join is $60 for each four-week class. A limited number of sponsorships are available.
Those interested in receiving more information or an application or in becoming a sponsor for the Prairie Angels Chorale can email PAChorale@gmail.com.