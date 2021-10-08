North Platte Community College music department introduces Prairie Angels Chorale

A new choir group has launched at North Platte Community College for girls in grades 4-12.

The Prairie Angels Chorale will be led by NPCC music instructor Kristin Simpson, who wanted to create another performing arts opportunity in the community for school-age children.

She wanted to do so in a way that would be educational and would allow students to make lifelong friends and have fun in a safe and positive environment.

“I see this as a way to meet the needs of an underserved population,” Simpson said. “There are not a lot of music-related activities for local youth. I also wanted to bring families to campus. We have beautiful facilities that I’m proud to share with everyone.”

Among other things, students will learn how to sing in two or three parts with piano accompaniment and how to sing challenging pieces.

“If individuals are trained well when they are young and develop an ear for music when they are young, then that will open more doors for them down the road,” Simpson said. “There are college scholarships out there, not to mention many jobs that incorporate music in some way or another.”

She’s a firm believer that music is more than just another form of expression — it improves quality of life.