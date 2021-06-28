North Platte Community College raffle pickup to begin tour of area communities

The 2021 North Platte Community College raffle pickup will begin its tour of area communities this week.

All times are Central unless otherwise noted.

The burnt orange 1955 Chevrolet stepside short box will be on display at the North Platte Walmart from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Beginning at noon MT Saturday, the pickup will be at the Grant Car Show in the city park in Grant.

It will then travel to Sutherland on Sunday for the annual Independence Day celebration in the city park from 9-11 a.m. and then be in the parade at 2 p.m.

The Chevy will spend July 8 in McCook for Radio Days. It will start out at the KRD Federal Credit Union from 10 to 11:30 a.m. before moving on to NAPA Auto Parts — Southwest Farm and Auto Supply from noon to 1:30 p.m. From 2 to 3:30 p.m., the pickup will be at Nebraskaland Tire and Service.

The Chevy will make an appearance at Broken Bow’s Crazy Days July 9. It will be set up in the city square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As in years past, raffle tickets will be sold everywhere the vehicle is displayed, at all Mid-Plains Community College campuses and at various area businesses.