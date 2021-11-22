North Platte Community College raffle winners receive keys to pickup

Ronda and Dondi Shearer, of Minden, stand beside the 2021 North Platte Community College raffle pickup Monday on the NPCC North Campus.

The Shearers purchased two tickets for the burnt orange 1955 Chevy stepside short box during the Cruise Nite Show and Shine in Kearney in July.

One of those tickets was drawn during the annual Colonel Cody’s Cruise Show and Shine in Memorial Park in North Platte in September.

The Chevy was the 16th raffle vehicle produced by the college’s Transportation Division. It was restored by students in the Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs.

A total of 8,533 tickets were sold for the pickup. Proceeds will be used for scholarships for students in the college’s transportation programs and to help offset the cost of producing the next raffle car project.