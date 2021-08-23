North Platte Community College reduces inventory with surplus auction

North Platte Community College’s Physical Resources department is starting the new school year with an end of summer clean-out.
Desks, chairs, file cabinets, lockers, kitchen and laundry appliances, tools, building materials, steel and numerous other items have gone on the auction block.
Items will be available for viewing and bidding through Sept. 1 on the Isabell Auction Service website, isabellauction.com. The auction is online only.
Purchased items can be picked up after Sept. 1 on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, North Platte. Signs will be posted on campus to direct buyers to the appropriate location.
More information is available through Isabell’s at 308-532-6944.