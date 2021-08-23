 Skip to main content
North Platte Community College reduces inventory with surplus auction
North Platte Community College reduces inventory with surplus auction

North Platte Community College reduces inventory with surplus auction

A Whirlpool front load washing machine is among the many items for sale as part of the North Platte Community College Physical Resources Surplus Auction.

 Johnson, Heather

North Platte Community College’s Physical Resources department is starting the new school year with an end of summer clean-out.

Desks, chairs, file cabinets, lockers, kitchen and laundry appliances, tools, building materials, steel and numerous other items have gone on the auction block.

Items will be available for viewing and bidding through Sept. 1 on the Isabell Auction Service website, isabellauction.com. The auction is online only.

Purchased items can be picked up after Sept. 1 on the NPCC North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, North Platte. Signs will be posted on campus to direct buyers to the appropriate location.

More information is available through Isabell’s at 308-532-6944.

