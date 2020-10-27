North Platte Community College softball team launches drive for Colorado fire departments

The North Platte Community College Knights softball team has started a collection for fire departments battling wildfires in Colorado.

The softball team is known for finding ways to make a difference, not just in the local community, but also in the hometowns of its players.

In this case, one of the team members, Morganne Brown, of Milliken, Colorado, has a firefighter father whose department has been called up to respond to the fires.

“The team wanted to do its part to help out,” said NPCC women’s softball coach Janelle Higgins. “The goal is to fill the back of a pickup and another car with supplies.”

Those interested in donating items can do so by contacting any softball player, or by arranging a drop-off time with Higgins at 515-419-5801 or higginsj@mpcc.edu.