North Platte Community College STEM club hosting Angel Tree for children in need

The North Platte Community College STEM Club is once again hosting an Angel Tree to benefit children in need.

The tree is located outside the Welcome Center on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. It’s part of a campaign by the Salvation Army of North Platte to provide gifts to the less fortunate during the holidays.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tree is decorated with paper ornaments listing the ages and genders of children as well as gifts they wish to receive.

People are encouraged to take an ornament, purchase a gift listed on the tag and then return the unwrapped item, with the tag attached, by Dec. 14 to the Salvation Army or to math and physics instructor Jared Daily, in Room 217 of NPCC’s Health and Science Center.

Salvation Army volunteers will wrap the presents and distribute them to the children.

Gift cards and financial contributions should not be left under the Angel Tree.