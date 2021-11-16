 Skip to main content
North Platte Community College student senate launches holiday food drive
North Platte Community College student senate launches holiday food drive

North Platte Community College’s student senate is collecting non-perishable food items for families in need this holiday season.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 13., and will be taken to Salvation Army of North Platte for distribution.

Boxed instant meals, rice, pasta, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter and canned meats, soups, fruits and vegetables are among items needed.

Donations can be placed in any of the collection boxes set up around NPCC’s north and south campuses. Boxes are located next to the welcome centers on each campus and outside the music department and Health and Science Center on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

