North Platte Community College to host first blood drive of fall semester

North Platte Community College’s first blood drive of the fall semester will be Monday.

The American Red Cross will be set up from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

The event is open to the public. All blood types are needed, and all donors will receive a free football-themed T-shirt.

Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org, through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by calling 1-800-733-2767 or with the blood donor skill on any Alexa-enabled device.

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.