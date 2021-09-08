 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Platte Community College to host first blood drive of fall semester
0 comments

North Platte Community College to host first blood drive of fall semester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Platte Community College to host first blood drive of fall semester

Eric Welch, technology specialist at North Platte Community College, gives blood during an American Red Cross blood drive. The next blood drive at NPCC will be Sept. 13.

 MPCC Communications

Have you ever wondered if it is possible for dogs to give and receive blood? Buzz60’s TC Newman has a little more on the process.

North Platte Community College’s first blood drive of the fall semester will be Monday.

The American Red Cross will be set up from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the concessions area of the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.

The event is open to the public. All blood types are needed, and all donors will receive a free football-themed T-shirt.

Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org, through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by calling 1-800-733-2767 or with the blood donor skill on any Alexa-enabled device.

A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese car maker targets European market

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax
Crime

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News