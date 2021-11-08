North Platte Community College to host Veterans Day activities

North Platte Community College is looking for veterans who would be willing to speak about their military experience during a ceremony at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Veterans Day event will be open to the public and will include a question-and-answer session with attending vets. Refreshments will be served.

Immediately after the ceremony, at 1 p.m., the public can watch a Zoom presentation featuring two Native American speakers: Theresa Stands and Beverly Running Bear.

Stands serves as the home-school and Native family liaison for Scottsbluff Public Schools. She is of Lakota heritage and has spent her adult life learning more about her Native identity while also educating others.

Running Bear is a Lakota language instructor at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D., and is a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe. She lives in Rapid City and grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in the 1950s.

Her first language was Lakota, but she lost it when she went to school and was forbidden to speak it. Her passion is to preserve the Lakota language and educate future generations of Lakota individuals about their cultural traditions.