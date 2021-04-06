North Platte Community College to present 'Popcorn Falls'

The North Platte Community College Theater Department will present “Popcorn Falls” for its spring production April 21 to 24.

Written by award-winning playwright and actor James Hindman, the play is the story of the sleepy little town of Popcorn Falls, which is forced into bankruptcy when a neighboring town threatens to turn it into a sewage treatment plant. The only hope is for Popcorn Falls to open a theater.

Two actors, NPCC students Dylan Rogge of Fairbury and Chris Terry of Grant, play over 20 roles in a world of farce, love and desperation — proving once and for all that art can save the world.

“This is one of the most unique theater experiences I have ever produced,” said NPCC theater instructor and director Ritch Galvan. “After the year we have had, this play offers a fun distraction and the opportunity to laugh again.”

The curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m. each night. The production can be viewed in-person in the McDonald-Belton Theater on NPCC’s South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte.

Seating is limited to 100 people. Those who attend will be required to wear face masks and socially distance.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and free for NPCC students, faculty and staff.

A livestream option is also available. Streaming tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at npcc.booktix.com/index.php.