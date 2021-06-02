North Platte Community College's Sweet Saloon to start taking pre-orders June 8

The North Platte Community College Knights volleyball team will accept pre-orders for its Sweet Saloon cinnamon rolls beginning next week.

The Sweet Saloon takes place every year during Nebraskaland Days. Athletes, coaches and volunteers spend days making “melt-in-your-mouth” cinnamon rolls, the proceeds from which go toward NPCC volleyball scholarships.

“We are excited to be able to do Sweet Saloon this year,” said Alexa McCall, NPCC Knights head volleyball coach. “The community support that the volleyball program receives through this fundraiser is always amazing, and we are very thankful. It is a fun time for the girls to be out in the community and learn about North Platte. We would like to extend a special thank you to Hiland Dairy for donating products to help us and also to the pickup locations for working with us as well.”

While the actual event is June 15-17, pre-orders can be placed starting June 8. It’s recommended that people call in or order online to ensure that rolls are available.

Pre-orders can be made at mpcc.edu/sweetsaloon and 308-535-3696 up until noon the day before the rolls are needed.

The cost is $18 per dozen. Half dozen orders will also be accepted.