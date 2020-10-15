North Platte Community Playhouse reverses decision to resume movies at Fox Theatre

Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the North Platte Community Playhouse has canceled showing movies for the foreseeable future after announcing Tuesday the movies would resume.

Board president Stuart Shepherd said he was contacted by Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea, who asked that masks be required rather than recommended and the Playhouse board decided instead to cancel the movies for now.

“We got our reopening committee together and said, we don’t need to be doing this,” Shepherd said.

The theater, Shepherd said, has remained configured in the same manner required by the COVID plan approved by the West Central District Health Department for the musical production of “Mamma Mia!”

“We had written out a plan with Shannon (Vanderheiden, West Central District Health Department),” Shepherd said. “So we’re still operating under those restrictions.”

The theater was divided with seating allowed every other row, giving patrons proper social distancing. Family groups were allowed to sit together with 6 feet separating the families from each other. Wearing masks was strongly recommended, and Shepherd said the theater received thorough cleaning and sanitizing after each show.