North Platte Community Playhouse to resume showing movies this Saturday

The lights at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St., will once again be bright when the theater resumes showing Saturday movies.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” will be shown at 3 and 7 p.m. this Saturday.

The theater shut down in August after the “Mamma Mia!” musical when more than 20 cast and crew members contracted COVID-19.

Rajean Shepherd, administrative assistant, said the theater has been dark for a long time, but hope is on the horizon.

“The board voted (Monday) night for movies on Saturdays, to a limited capacity with 6-foot distancing,” Shepherd said. “We are marking off every other row, with three seats between each family group.”

She said the Playhouse is strongly recommending patrons were masks.

“We will be doing a thorough cleaning between each movie,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said all personnel will wear masks and gloves while serving concessions.