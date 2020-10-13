North Platte Community Playhouse to resume showing movies this Saturday

The lights at the North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St., will once again be bright when the theater resumes showing Saturday movies.
“Sonic the Hedgehog” will be shown at 3 and 7 p.m. this Saturday.
The theater shut down in August after the “Mamma Mia!” musical when more than 20 cast and crew members contracted COVID-19.
Rajean Shepherd, administrative assistant, said the theater has been dark for a long time, but hope is on the horizon.
“The board voted (Monday) night for movies on Saturdays, to a limited capacity with 6-foot distancing,” Shepherd said. “We are marking off every other row, with three seats between each family group.”
She said the Playhouse is strongly recommending patrons were masks.
“We will be doing a thorough cleaning between each movie,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd said all personnel will wear masks and gloves while serving concessions.
“We’ve been monitoring other theaters in the state,” Shepherd said about the decision to reopen for movies. “With the AMC Theatre closing, we have had a number of inquiries as to when we were planning to start up movies again. We have also been following the McCook and Gothenburg cinemas, which are open for movies.”
The season theater productions, however, are still on hold until March.
“Productions are being done in Kearney now,” Shepherd said. “It’s just a long time until our next production in March, so we will have to monitor that.”
The first production will be “The Sound of Music,” following by “Bus Stop” in April, “Clue” in June and “Fiddler on the Roof” at the end of July and beginning of August, Shepherd said.
For more information, call the Playhouse at 308-532-8559 between 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
