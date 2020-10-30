North Platte Community Playhouse's Christmas Boutique will go on

One of the North Platte Community Playhouse’s two major Christmas fundraisers will go on this season, with precautions to limit potential COVID-19 spread.

The Playhouse Guild will proceed with its annual Christmas Boutique and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Patty Birge Room at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St.

But the guild’s annual pre-holiday Carousel of Homes tour will not be held in light of COVID-19’s resurgence, said Playhouse board member and administrative assistant Rajean Shepherd.

Both events “have always been big fundraisers for the Playhouse, so we are grateful they are planning to go ahead with the boutique/bake sale,” she said.

The novel coronavirus has kept the historic Fox Theatre mostly dark since its arrival in March, with the North Platte Concert Association series, the Town Hall Lecture Series and the weekly “Movies at the Fox” on indefinite hiatus.

“Mamma Mia!,” the last production of the Playhouse’s 2019-20 season, was delayed until July 28-Aug. 2. A subsequent COVID-19 outbreak among cast members led to the postponement of further live productions until at least early 2021.