North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority to discuss Sustainable Beef LLC's plan

North Platte’s largest economic development project in 20 years — if not 50 — is entering its most pivotal period as Sustainable Beef LLC formally asks the city to help its North Platte meatpacking plant become reality.
To be sure, Tuesday’s Community Redevelopment Authority meeting won’t be the first time organizers of the $325 million project have pitched it at City Hall.
But it’s the first time they’ve submitted a detailed redevelopment plan for the city to consider.
It’ll go before the Planning Commission Nov. 23 and the City Council Dec. 7 — with public hearings both times — if the CRA forwards it.
Other than annual election of officers, Sustainable Beef’s redevelopment plan will be the only agenda item when the five-member CRA meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.
City Council members will hold their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., but their agenda has nothing on the beef plant. Both Tuesday meetings will be livestreamed via YouTube.
Technically speaking, it’s the smallest financial part of Sustainable Beef’s request upon which the entire project hinges.
That’s the part asking city leaders to sell it a retired 80-acre sewer lagoon at Newberry Access and Golden Road for $142,500. That price is based upon a formal appraisal for the city Aug. 30 by Jim Bain Appraisal Associates Inc. of North Platte.
Sustainable Beef would gradually recover the sale amount as part of $21.5 million in tax increment financing, most of it meant to offset $18 million in site preparation costs.
But final council approval wouldn’t trigger the sale right away. The TIF proposal says the old lagoon wouldn’t change hands until Sustainable Beef proves it has all its financing and presents a signed construction contract.
Council members likewise hedged the city’s bet in approving a pair of Quality Growth Fund planning loans totaling $1 million in August. Those loans can be forgiven only if the beef plant establishes a local payroll of at least $20 million.
The council rezoned the retired lagoon and other land on Newberry’s east side for heavy industrial purposes in September 2020, after their initial contacts from plant organizers.
Council members then made that strip TIF-eligible in April, after Sustainable Beef’s March 18 press conference on its project.
Project leaders, already two months past their hoped-for Sept. 1 construction start date, still hope to begin slaughtering 1,500 head of cattle a day in North Platte during 2023.
Two of them say they now need to secure the lagoon site — or at least the city’s commitment to sell it — to complete their complicated financing package.
Ranchers Rusty Kemp of rural Tryon and Trey Wasserburger of rural North Platte acknowledged that has taken longer than Sustainable Beef expected.
Meanwhile, supply disruptions originating with the COVID-19 pandemic have raised construction cost estimates from their original $280 million.
“Nothing else has demonstrated the difficulty of doing construction during a pandemic,” Wasserburger said. “If it was easy, everybody would do it.”
He and Kemp said major investors now want the city’s agreement to sell the lagoon in hand before they make firm commitments.
But given the feedback they’ve gotten near and far about the need for more U.S. beef slaughter capacity, “I’ve never been more bullish than I am today,” Kemp said.
Sustainable Beef leaders have cited soaring consumer beef prices amid scant grower profits — at a time when the “Big Four” meatpackers account for 85% of U.S. beef processed — as motivation for their project.
Last week’s release of Sustainable Beef’s redevelopment plan was accompanied by an equally anticipated study for organizers estimating a $1 billion-plus annual boost to North Platte’s economy once the plant opens.
That doesn’t count economic gains by rural Nebraska cattle growers beyond city limits but within the 150- to 200-mile radius from which Sustainable Beef expects to draw the 400,000 head it intends to process each year.
Ernie Goss, the study’s co-author with fellow Creighton University economist Scott Strain, said their assumptions depend on having enough cattle and workers and the open overseas markets plant organizers want to tap.
But “there’s a huge Asian and European (market) out there that has a huge demand for products,” especially Nebraska beef, Goss said.
“This is an opportunity for Nebraska to be selling our products to the rest of the globe.”
The beef plant’s $325 million estimated cost and expected 875 full-time employees would easily make it North Platte’s largest project since the $40 million, 600-employee Walmart Distribution Center opened in 2003.
The Union Pacific Railroad’s 1,600-employee Bailey Yard, opened in 1968 and expanded in 1980, cost a combined $53 million. Bailey replaced U.P.’s “retarder yard,” North Platte’s first major postwar economic project, which was built for $3.5 million in 1948.
The Creighton study puts figures behind local leaders’ statements that North Platte could gain even more jobs as Sustainable Beef and its employees spend locally and other businesses come to town to support the plant or process its byproducts.
Such indirect job growth could total some 1,100 employees — even more than at the beef plant itself — based upon the study’s economic model, Goss said.
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., says his office has received numerous emails and phone calls from potential supporting businesses since the March announcement.
At an October trade show in Kansas City featuring pet-food manufacturers, Person said, “at almost every booth someone looked at our (North Platte) shirt and said, ‘Sustainable Beef. We’ve been talking to them.’ ...
“They said, ‘This (project) is a great thing for the industry. We can’t express to you how important it is not only for the beef industry but our industry.’”
One can’t say the worker shortages plaguing Nebraska and U.S. employers at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic will persist until the beef plant would open, Person and Goss said.
But if Sustainable Beef’s workers came from outside its immediate area, Goss added, “the economic impacts will be even greater for the state of Nebraska and North Platte.”
Kemp said he believes beef-plant workers in Nebraska and northeast Colorado will be attracted by Sustainable Beef’s higher pay scales and single-shift weekday schedule.
“You’ve got to remember: The average (annual) wage in North Platte is $28,000,” Wasserburger said. “Our starting wage on the floor will be $50,000. Money talks.”
But he and Kemp said Sustainable Beef likely won’t be able to finance its plant primarily through cattle-grower investments, as organizers had hoped.
“If we have a bunch of producers with $300 million, we’ll do it” that way, Wasserburger said. “But they’re not showing up.”
“Ag people have a lot of assets,” Kemp added. “We don’t really have a lot of cash.”
But the pair said Nebraska cattle growers still will be better off with another outlet for their cattle in addition to the 31-year-old Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Lexington.
“The state of beef has forced us to do this,” said Wasserburger, who grew up on Wyoming ranches and was 2 when the former IBP Inc. opened Lexington’s plant in 1990.
“To retain my family in this community, we have to give them these opportunities.”
The Omaha World-Herald has reported that retail beef prices have risen by nearly 45% since 2011. Most of that increase has gone to meatpackers and retailers, while growers’ share — after a brief mid-decade spike — differs little from a decade ago.
The “Big Four” — Tyson, Cargill, JBS Foods and National Beef Packing — blame market forces rather than a lack of competition, the World-Herald reported.
Regardless, “you have to look at what’s going to processors,” Goss said. “And processors are making a lot of money right now.”
Sustainable Beef offers the opportunity for western and central Nebraska cattle growers to boost profits through direct sales to the plant and shorter truck drives to haul their cattle to North Platte, Kemp and Wasserburger said.
Other smaller-scale beef plants have opened or are being planned, such as the CS Beef Packers plant that opened in 2017 at Kuna, Idaho, outside Boise.