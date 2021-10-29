North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority to discuss Sustainable Beef LLC's plan

By the numbers

Highlights of estimated economic impacts on North Platte in 2024 if Sustainable Beef LLC is in full operation by then, based on an analysis for the firm’s organizers by Creighton University economics professors Ernie Goss and Scott Strain:

Total impacts, 2024

» Economic output (direct and indirect): $1,159,595,233

» Employment: 1,974 (direct at plant, 870; indirect, other businesses, 1,104)

» Labor income (wages, salaries and self-employment income, direct and indirect): $104,123,091

» Estimated taxable value, TIF base (real estate before plant construction): $167,701

» Estimated total taxable value (real estate + taxable personal property): $228,007,772 (2021 valuation: zero, tax-exempt)

» Total property taxes, TIF base (all North Platte local governments): $3,471 (2021 total: zero, tax-exempt)

» Total property taxes, including TIF repayments (all North Platte local governments): $2,499,939 (2021 total: zero, tax-exempt)

» City sales taxes (direct and indirect): $482,447

» Combined property taxes, city and North Platte Public Schools (direct and indirect): $2,348,457

» Taxes, all sources (direct and indirect): $3,753,009

Direct and indirect jobs by industry, 2024

» Sustainable Beef plant: 870

» “All other sectors” (includes jobs supporting plant or using its products): 560

» Ranching and farming: 196

» Trucking: 111

» Food services and drinking places: 93

» Wholesale trade businesses: 57

» Monetary authorities and depository credit intermediation activities: 36

» Animal production (excluding cattle, poultry and eggs): 33

» State and local electric utilities: 14

» Other animal food manufacturing: 3

» Total: 1,974 (rounded)

Other impacts and notes

» The study estimates $12,323,267 in 2024 economic impact within North Platte from “imputed rental activity for owner-occupied dwellings.”

» Figures presented here only cover estimated economic impacts within North Platte’s city limits. Sustainable Beef also would generate economic impacts in bordering counties and throughout rural Nebraska.

» Estimates were generated by the “IMPLAN Multiplier System,” an economics software program based on economic inputs and outputs and using multipliers produced by the U.S. Forest Service.

Sources: Goss & Associates, 2021; future tax and valuation estimates based on base figures from Nebraska Department of Revenue, North Platte local governments and Lincoln County Assessor’s Office)