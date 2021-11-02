North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority votes to send Sustainable Beef LLC redevelopment plan to Planning Commission

Sustainable Beef LLC organizers on Tuesday cleared their first obstacle to building their proposed 875-employee beef processing plant on a retired North Platte sewer lagoon.
The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority voted 5-0 to refer the project’s proposed redevelopment plan to the Planning Commission for its next meeting Nov. 23.
That panel will hold a public hearing before deciding whether to recommend approval. The City Council likewise would hold a hearing before its projected final vote Dec. 7.
The redevelopment plan would sell the inactive lagoon south and east of Newberry Access and Golden Road for $142,500 — but not until Sustainable Beef proves its $325 million in financing is complete and presents a signed construction contract.
The plan would provide $21.5 million in tax increment financing, all but $3 million of which would help beef-plant organizers raise the 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon so its main floor would be 5 feet above Newberry’s level.
Sustainable Beef would have up to 15 years to gradually recover those costs — along with the purchase price and costs of installing utilities and improving Golden Road — through increased property taxes expected to total about $2.5 million a year in 2024.
Unlike with most TIF projects, local governments serving North Platte would gain a combined $3,700 a year in property taxes right away. That’s because the city lagoon site now is tax-exempt and has a taxable value of zero.
About 25 people attended Tuesday’s CRA meeting in the City Hall council chamber, including Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs of Alliance and fellow project organizers Rusty Kemp of rural Tryon and Trey Wasserburger of rural North Platte.
“We think it’s a good asset for Lincoln County and really all of Nebraska, as Nebraska is ‘The Beef State,’” said Briggs, who also is CEO of Alliance-based WESTCO Cooperative.
Though investors are still being secured, Briggs said, Sustainable Beef — which expects to process about 1,500 cattle a day — has 22 signed contracts in hand from cattle growers within a 200-mile radius of North Platte.
“Their cattle can fill the plant,” he said.
Three opponents of the beef-plant project spoke during the meeting, with Kent Blackmon of rural Wellfleet saying he wants a beef plant but opposes it being so close to the South Platte River.
“I hope to God they’ve done an environmental impact study or plan on (one),” Blackmon said.
Dee Fugate, sister-in-law of nearby residents Larry and Tom Golden, renewed her contentions that beef-plant flooding is inevitable and that the plant will stink regardless of odor-control strategies and equipment planned for use there.
During a testy exchange with CRA Chairman Mike Jacobson, Fugate declared that “everybody here has been hit with free propaganda” in favor of the project.
“I hate to say this, but I think the City Council and the news media are in the pockets of Sustainable Beef,” she said.
Jacobson reiterated the redevelopment plan’s provision that the beef-plant site will have to be built up considerably.
“The last thing (organizers are) going to want is for the plant to flood,” he said.
Earlier in the meeting, CRA members reelected Jacobson as their chairman and Rob Stefka as vice chairman for 2021-22.