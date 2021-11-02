North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority votes to send Sustainable Beef LLC redevelopment plan to Planning Commission

About 25 people attended Tuesday’s CRA meeting in the City Hall council chamber, including Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs of Alliance and fellow project organizers Rusty Kemp of rural Tryon and Trey Wasserburger of rural North Platte.

“We think it’s a good asset for Lincoln County and really all of Nebraska, as Nebraska is ‘The Beef State,’” said Briggs, who also is CEO of Alliance-based WESTCO Cooperative.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though investors are still being secured, Briggs said, Sustainable Beef — which expects to process about 1,500 cattle a day — has 22 signed contracts in hand from cattle growers within a 200-mile radius of North Platte.

“Their cattle can fill the plant,” he said.

Three opponents of the beef-plant project spoke during the meeting, with Kent Blackmon of rural Wellfleet saying he wants a beef plant but opposes it being so close to the South Platte River.

“I hope to God they’ve done an environmental impact study or plan on (one),” Blackmon said.

Dee Fugate, sister-in-law of nearby residents Larry and Tom Golden, renewed her contentions that beef-plant flooding is inevitable and that the plant will stink regardless of odor-control strategies and equipment planned for use there.