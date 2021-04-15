North Platte could get 4 inches of snow by Friday morning

» While local residents were holed up at home last April by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mother Nature tried to make it seem normal with 1.5 inches of snow April 12 and 1.8 inches April 16.

» Lee Bird Field recorded 3 inches of snow over two days on April 10-11, 2019, followed by 1.9 inches that April 29-30.

» April 2018 opened with 2.8 inches on April Fools’ Day, with 4.6 inches more falling April 13.

And so on. At least no one’s talking about a rerun of April 2-3, 1984, when a late blizzard dropped 9.1 inches of snow in North Platte. (Mullen got 2 feet with that one.)

As of Thursday afternoon, North Platte’s winter weather advisory was scheduled to last through 7 p.m. CT Friday.

Most of the likely 4 inches of snow was expected to fall overnight after starting as rain. Another 1 to 2 inches could fall during the day Friday, with a high near 38 degrees and north winds gusting to up to 25 mph.

But “you probably won’t have that much on the ground at one time,” Taylor said. “It’s probably going to compact down a little bit.”