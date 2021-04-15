North Platte could get 4 inches of snow by Friday morning

If you don’t like April snow, just keep repeating to yourself, “It’s good for the crops, it’s good for the crops ...”
North Platte residents were under a winter weather advisory Thursday evening, with about 4 inches of snow possible by Friday morning in forecasts by the National Weather Service’s Lee Bird Field office.
Panhandle counties and eastern Wyoming were in line for even more, with up to a foot of snow possible along Interstate 80 at Sidney and Kimball and lesser amounts at Cheyenne, Laramie and Rawlins.
The late date and a relative lack of wind should keep this storm from turning into an encore of last month’s paralyzing Front Range blizzards, weather service meteorologist Bill Taylor said Thursday.
But it’s hardly unusual — as Wednesday morning’s brief snow shower in North Platte proved yet again — to see measurable April snowfall on the western Plains, he said.
“May, not so much. You might get a few flakes once in a while,” Taylor said. But “after this (recent) warm spell, everyone probably thought that we were done.”
In fact, the North Platte Regional Airport has recorded measurable April snowfall every year since 2012, according to records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
» While local residents were holed up at home last April by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mother Nature tried to make it seem normal with 1.5 inches of snow April 12 and 1.8 inches April 16.
» Lee Bird Field recorded 3 inches of snow over two days on April 10-11, 2019, followed by 1.9 inches that April 29-30.
» April 2018 opened with 2.8 inches on April Fools’ Day, with 4.6 inches more falling April 13.
And so on. At least no one’s talking about a rerun of April 2-3, 1984, when a late blizzard dropped 9.1 inches of snow in North Platte. (Mullen got 2 feet with that one.)
As of Thursday afternoon, North Platte’s winter weather advisory was scheduled to last through 7 p.m. CT Friday.
Most of the likely 4 inches of snow was expected to fall overnight after starting as rain. Another 1 to 2 inches could fall during the day Friday, with a high near 38 degrees and north winds gusting to up to 25 mph.
But “you probably won’t have that much on the ground at one time,” Taylor said. “It’s probably going to compact down a little bit.”
Broken Bow could see up to 3 inches of snow from the storm, the weather service said, with totals of 4 to 6 inches in the western Sandhills, the Ogallala area and as far south as Imperial.
North Platte’s high temperature should rebound to near 60 Sunday and stay in the 40s and 50s most of next week. But snow chances return Monday, as well as overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
